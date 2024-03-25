DSWD urged to accept alternative IDs for seniors

LUIS Moran, head of Office of the Senior Citizen Office (Osca), requested the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) to accept any government IDs presented by senior citizens in the absence of their OSCA ID during a radio interview on Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Friday, March 22, following the influx of 1,314 senior citizens seeking new senior citizen IDs at the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) building in January.

“One of the requirements lalo na for privileges has always been Osca ID. But gusto nako ipaabot sa atong mga senior citizens na pwede man magamit ang atong government valid IDs in the absence of the Osca ID (One of the requirements, especially for privileges, has always been the Osca ID. But I want our senior citizens to know that they can use any valid government IDs in the absence of the Osca ID),” he explained.

Moran noted that DSWD has been refusing to accept any valid ID other than the OSCA ID, causing confusion. OSCA is also concerned about senior citizens' organization presidents in some areas adding to the confusion by declaring plans to change current IDs to a newer version.

“I am requesting the office of DSWD na i-apply pod nato ning valid IDs. Dawaton pod na nila kay naa man pod na siya sa atong balaod (I am requesting the DSWD to accept these valid IDs. They should accept them because it is within the law),” he said.

In light of the newly signed Republic Act 11982 (RA 11982) or the Expanded Centenarian Act, senior citizens rushed to satellite offices to have their IDs replaced, believing it was necessary to receive cash assistance.

Moran clarified that the Republic Act 9994 visible on the back of the senior citizen ID is still valid, and only the old Republic Act will be replaced.

Meanwhile, Osca expressed appreciation for the patient and cooperative senior citizens who adhere to guidelines when changing their identification cards.

He clarified that while they accept complaints from Osca members, they direct these complaints to the DSWD for proper intervention. Kassandra Ysabelle Quijano, SunStar Intern

