Earthquake aftermath: Hundreds evacuated, infrastructure damaged, work and classes suspended

Suspension of work and classes

The Matina Crossing Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committee (BDRRMC) advised the public to refrain from using the Matina Crossing overpass. The BDRRMC temporarily closed the structure and will open it for public use once it is declared safe to be used again.

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin I. Jubahib and Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy Montejo Gonzaga both issued a memorandum on December 3, in their respective provinces for the suspension of work and classes in all public and private agencies. Both officials also advised that the resumption of classes will be subject to the discretion of the respective local chief executive in their areas.

In line with the memorandum, Panabo City Mayor Jose E. Relampagos, suspended classes at all levels both in public and private schools, as well as work in government offices on December 4, 2023, to assess the effects of the earthquake.

Likewise, the Municipality of Monkayo suspended classes at all levels both in private and public schools for Monday, December 4. The office also released a work suspension for the employees of the Local Government Unit (LGU) since damages were seen in the offices of the municipality.

Through an executive order, six localities in the province of Davao Oriental have also announced their suspension of classes, namely Baganga, Manay, City of Mati, Banaybanay, Lupon, and Cateel. This is to make way for the deployment of the Rapid Damage Assessment and Need Analysis Team to inspect the structural integrity of schools, buildings, facilities, and all the public infrastructure in the city.

Damages brought by the earthquake

As per the December 3, 11 a.m. situational report of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council-Davao Region (RDRRMC-Davao)-Emergency Operations Center (EOC), there was one reported casualty in Tagum City, Davao del Norte. Four individuals sustained injuries in Tagum City, Mawab, and Pantukan in Davao de Oro.

While in Tagum City and New Corella, Davao del Norte, there have been reports of minor infrastructure damages. Davao City and Boston, Davao Oriental, have also reported some damages to their infrastructure.

The Davao City Information Office (CIO) said that several structures were reportedly damaged due to the earthquake. The southbound lane of the Bolton Bridge is temporarily closed as of 2 a.m. on Sunday, December 3, to all vehicles as advised by the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao).

DPWH together with the City Engineer’s Office (CEO) and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) will conduct further assessment of the bridge.

Meanwhile, the RDRRMC-Davao through the Office of the Civil Defense-Davao Region (OCD-Davao) has raised the alert status of its EOC to Red alert. OCD-Davao as the chair of the RDRRMC-Davao issued Memorandum No. 134, series of 2023, on Sunday, December 3, for the swift mobilization of assistance from the regional level to the places devastated by the recent earthquake. RGP