Nicaragua produces first Miss Universe

Meanwhile, the Philippine bet, Michelle Dee ended her Miss Universe 2023 journey in the Top 10 .

In the Top 5 of the competition are Australia, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua and Thailand and Colombia.

Dee, however, bagged the Miss Universe Voice for Change Gold Award with her advocacy on autism acceptance.

Before the announcement of the Top 5, Dee stunned audiences during the evening gown competition, with her dress inspired by the tattoos of Apo Whang-od, the 106-year-old National Living Treasure and the last mambabatok (traditional Kalinga tattoo artist) of Kalinga, Mountain Province.

Dee also electrified the stage with her red swimsuit during the competition.

Miss Nicaragua, who is crowned as Miss Universe 2023, succeeded the Filipino-American reigning Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel. With Sunstar Philippines