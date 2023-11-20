Nicaragua produces first Miss Universe

Miss Nicaragua’s answer catapulted her to become the first of the country’s Miss Universe candidates to win the pageant in the 72 years history of the world’s most renowned beauty and brains pageant in El Salvador on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
Miss Universe Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios’ winning answer: I would choose Mary Watson-Brad (Mary Wollstonecraft) because she opened the gap and gave an opportunity to many women... And what I would do, I would want that gap, that income gap, would open up so that women could work in any area that they choose to work in because there are no limitations for women.
Uttering the first sentence, her answer immediately received praises from the audience with thunderous applause.
Palacios bested first runner-up Miss Universe Thailand's Anntonia Porsild and second runner-up Miss Universe Australia Moraya Wilson.
Meanwhile, the Philippine bet, Michelle Dee ended her Miss Universe 2023 journey in the Top 10 .
In the Top 5 of the competition are Australia, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua and Thailand and Colombia.
Dee, however, bagged the Miss Universe Voice for Change Gold Award with her advocacy on autism acceptance.
Before the announcement of the Top 5, Dee stunned audiences during the evening gown competition, with her dress inspired by the tattoos of Apo Whang-od, the 106-year-old National Living Treasure and the last mambabatok (traditional Kalinga tattoo artist) of Kalinga, Mountain Province.
Dee also electrified the stage with her red swimsuit during the competition.
Miss Nicaragua, who is crowned as Miss Universe 2023, succeeded the Filipino-American reigning Miss Universe, R'Bonney Gabriel. With Sunstar Philippines