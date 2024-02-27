Envi group calls for unbiased probe into Masara landslide

A DAVAO City-based environment group is calling for a just and biased-free investigation of the massive landslide incident that occurred in Barangay Masara, Davao de Oro, on the evening of February 6, 2024.

EnP. Lemuel Lloyd Manalo, program coordinator of the Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS), said that the investigation should be thorough to justify the accountability of some government agencies and companies for the safety of the community in the area.

“It will be a thorough and makita nato diri nga lahi-lahi nga [we will see all the different] aspects and perspectives that could justify the accountability of the different agencies and even the mining company that were involved in these aspects from disaster management, from the occupational safety, and protocols that were involved,” Manalo said in a press conference on Monday, February 26, 2024, at the Coffee at Yellow Hauz on V. Mapa Street, Davao City.

He said that it is the responsibility of the local government unit (LGU) to preserve and manage their land as well as their communities and since Masara has already been declared by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau-Davao Region (MGB-Davao) a “No Build Zone” since 2008.

However, despite the zone classification, Masara is home to numerous people, as well as barangay halls, schools, and both small-scale and large-scale mining operations.

Manalo shared that based on satellite imagery the number of residents in the area has increased and if the LGU had strengthened the implementation of their zoning then people would not have been able to erect establishments.

“The local government actually has the responsibility, if they were very assertive in their zoning measures then they would not allow it. Pwede sila manbadlong, pwede sila maghatag og notice o violation if they were really strict of their land measures (The local government actually has the responsibility if they were very assertive in their zoning measures then they would not allow it [building of establishments]. They could tell reprimand them, they could issue a notice or a violation if they were really strict in their land measures),” he said.

Similarly, Atty. Marc Majadas, coordinator at Sentro ng Alternatibong Lingap Panligal (Saligan)-Mindanao, said that there must be an investigation to ascertain that there is no connection between the mining activities and the landslide since Apex Mining Corporation has asserted that the area is not part of their mining operation site.

The MGB-Davao also echoed the company’s statement saying during an online presser that the landslide area is not within the active mining site of the company.

“We call for transparency, accountability, and swift action from both the private and public sectors. The Apex Mining Corporation must cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation, and if found negligent, should be held accountable for its action,” Majadas said.

He then emphasized that government agencies such as MGB-Davao should put the safety and welfare of the impacted populations first, adding that mining operations in the region should be suspended.

He also implied that the LGU has a liability for the massive landslide that occurred in the barangay since the MGB-Davao issued a “No Build Zone” last 2008, however, it still depends on the result of the investigation.

“It’s apparently clear to us that the LGU did not do anything with regards to that statement or the pronouncement or the position of MGB. It could be stated that there is actually an omission from the part of the LGU as to the complete liability then it would have to be dependent on the investigation that would be conducted,” he said.

Manalo then said that if the pronouncements of MGB-Davao and LGU are no longer effective then a presidential order in the No Build Zone would be preferable so that the relocation of the communities would be accelerated.

Majadas is hopeful that the issues concerning land use will be thoroughly addressed by the national government since the incident in Masara is already in the national limelight. RGP



