Families given 15 days at evacuation center in Masara

THE 1,559 displaced families of the Masara landslide tragedy were only given 15 days to stay in evacuation centers based on the order of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The measure is imposed by the government agency so as not to affect the classes of students in the area.

In a press briefing on Tuesday morning, February 12, Lea Añora from the Department of the Interior and Local Government - Davao de Oro (DILG-Davao de Oro), Head of the Management of the Dead and Missing (MDM) Cluster, and Engineer Ferdinand Dobli, Admin Division Manager of the Apex Mining Co., Inc. have collectively affirmed that the province including the local government unit of Maco (LGU-Maco) have already planned an alternative relocation site.

According to Engr. Ferdinand Dobli, it has been already suggested that alternative shelters for these families should be constructed as soon as possible or they should be transferred to a certain location as the learning of the students should not be hampered despite the incident.

“Naapektuhan na din ang mga schoolgoers. That’s why an immediate, merong mandate for the inter-agency working on this like the MGB, DSWD and all mga offices, municipal and provincial, to look for alternative relocation sites,” Dobli said.

(Students have also been affected. That's why there is an immediate mandate for the inter-agency working on this like the MGB, DSWD, and all offices, municipal and provincial to look for alternative relocation sites).

Based on the official data from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office-Maco (MSWDO-Maco), 259 are currently staying at Andale National High School, 58 at Bawani, 141 at Nuevo Iloco Elementary School, 158 at Nuevo Iloco National High School, 80 at Nueva Visayas Barangay Hall, 38 at Nueva Visayas Elementary School, 228 at Lorenzo High School, 20 at Central Elementary School Poblacion Mawab, 531 at Elizalde Parish, 13 at Bucadan Tribal Hall, and 33 at the Assembly of God. DEF

