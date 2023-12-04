Fast-food crew in viral video resigns

In the latest video, Sheila confirmed her resignation, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to address her situation.

She thanked everyone for their concern and emphasized that her actions were solely work-related, with no personal agenda.

Sheila apologized to her former company, assuring them of her lack of intention to tarnish their reputation. She commended her fellow service crew for their dedication and encouraged them to persevere.

"I'm so proud of you guys. Kabalo ko na kaya na ninyo. Nakaya man gani nako na, so makaya gyud na ninyo (I know you're capable, just as I was able to handle it. So, you can definitely manage it too)," she said.

In the final segment of the video, Sheila aims to put the issue to rest

Cabral noted that Sheila has found a better job opportunity. SunStar Davao is seeking further details from Cabral and Sheila.

The Department of Labor and Employment in the Davao Region (Dole-Davao) pledged to address complaints against the fast-food branch.

Paul Cruz, Dole-Davao's chief technical and support division, said a labor inspector will conduct a routine inspection to verify if labor laws were violated.

Chowking Philippines, in a previous statement, took the matter seriously and temporarily suspended door-to-door order-taking operations.

Sofriano Mataro, Associated Labor Union-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) regional vice president, said in a radio interview that they are saddened by the incident, calling it an unjust practice.

ALU-TUCP will support Sheila in filing an illegal dismissal case against the company if the company would terminate her. RGL

Related story: