FPRRD contemplates return to politics amidst VP Sara’s ouster threats

He expressed awareness of the speculated reason behind the impeachment threats, attributing it to politicking.

The controversy centers on the Office of the Vice President's (OVP) utilization of P125 million in confidential funds in 2022, a sum not initially earmarked in the agency's budget for the fiscal year, and was expended within just 11 days.

These funds constituted a portion of the P221.4 million released by the Office of the President (OP) from its contingent fund to the OVP on December 13, 2022.

The OVP and the Department of Education, both under Duterte, collectively held confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) totaling P650 million in the proposed 2023 national budget.

However, the House of Representatives (HOR) stripped these funds from the OVP and the Department of Education, choosing instead to allocate them to agencies tasked with addressing issues related to the West Philippine Sea.

The vice president previously asserted that those opposing confidential funds are also opposing peace. Duterte, in turn, defended his daughter's request for CIF, criticizing the House of Representatives (HOR) as the "most rotten institution."

In response, the HOR countered Duterte by approving a resolution that upholds the integrity and honor of the House of Representatives.

The resolution expresses appreciation, solidarity, and support for the leadership of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who pledged to confront critics aiming to tarnish and malign the institution and its members.

Subsequently, Sara expressed disinterest in pursuing its request to be allocated P500 million in CIF for Fiscal Year 2024.

'Shut up!’

Duterte, addressing his daughter's critics, whom he labeled as "eager beavers," sternly urged them to "shut up."

The former president noted the growing interest of some politicians eyeing the 2028 elections, emphasizing that the presidency is a "god-given" position that cannot be obtained without divine providence.

Acknowledging President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s efforts in managing the situation, Duterte clarified on Monday, November 20, 2023 (Philippine time), that there were no apparent divisions within the Uniteam led by Marcos and Sara.

Renewing his call for transparency, Duterte challenged the HOR to open the books.

"Yung tawag nilang pork barrel. Yan ang dapat na malaman ng mga Pilipino. Ngayon gusto ko nga malaman, open the books. ‘Yan ang gusto kong tignan kung magkano na ang nakuha ninyo sa gobyerno na naibigay sa kamay ninyo (What they refer to as 'pork barrel' is something Filipinos should be informed about. Now, I want to know—open the books. That's what I want to see: how much you've received from the government that ended up in your hands)," he said. RGL

