Gatchalian hopes proposed bill to give LGUs leeway in disaster-preparedness projects

AMID the calamities experienced by several municipalities and provinces in Mindanao, Senator Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian reiterated the need for local government units to improve their respective disaster preparedness programs.

Gatchalian, who introduced Senate Bill No. 939 or An Act Expanding The Application Of The Local Disaster Risk Reduction And Management Fund, wants to amend Republic Act 10121 or The Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010.

He hopes that the enactment of the proposed measure would provide LGUs more leeway in implementing projects that would strengthen their disaster preparedness, mitigation, response, and rehabilitation capabilities.

The senator went to Davao on February 18, 2024, to distribute relief assistance totaling almost P17 million to calamity-stricken areas in the region and in Agusan del Sur.

Agusan del Sur received 3,800 sacks of rice amounting to P4.75 million, Davao de Oro with 3,400 sacks of rice costing P4.25 million, and Davao Oriental with 5,600 sacks of rice for over P7 million.

He said during an interview with him at the sidelines of the event that the fund came from his office and the local government unit of Valenzuela City.

"Galing din po sa Local government unit of Valenzuela, matagal na naming ginagawa ang ganito (distribution of assistance) sa mga LGUs na nangangailangan, kasi kung kami sa Valenzuela naman ang mangangailangan marami ring LGUs ang tumutulong [(The fund) is also coming from Valenzuela LGU. We have been doing it (distribution of assistance) for so long in the LGUs that need help, because when Valenzuela needs help, there are also several LGUs who help us]," Gatchalian said.

“Sa gitna ng matinding sakuna na naranasan ng ating mga kababayan sa Mindanao, mahalaga ang ating pagkilos tungo sa mas pangmatagalang paghahanda. Panahon na para taasan ang antas ng kahandaan ng mga LGU upang mapanatili ang kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan (Amid the severe disaster that is experienced by our countrymen in Mindanao, our action for sustainable preparedness is important. It is high time to level up our LGU's preparedness to sustain the safety of our fellow citizens)," Gatchalian said.

Gatchalian together with the City Government of Valenzuela headed by City Mayor Wes Gatchalian, represented by City Councilor Niña Lopez handed over the relief assistance to Davao Oriental at Dusit Thani Hotel. However, prior to this, the team already had gone to Agusan del Sur and Davao de Oro to personally see the devastation brought by the shear line and landslide. CEA

