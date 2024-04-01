Igacos mayor gives Nordeco deadline to OK power situation

Uy said this during an event, which was aired on GMA's One Mindanao.

"Nagahangyo ko sa NEA [National Electrification Administration], sa Nordeco, nga unta karong June 30, mao kini ang deadline nako sa inyo, i-online ninyo ning submarine cable... 2024 ha (I request the NEA, the Nordeco, that this June 30, this is the deadline I am giving you to online your submarine cable, June 30, 2024 don’t get it wrong)," the mayor said.

He also warned that if come June 30, the power situation on the island won’t improve even with the expensive submarine cable, “pasensyaay lang gyud ta! (you will be sorry).”

Prior to that, Uy posted cryptic messages about the island's power crisis, which had greatly affected residents and business establishments.

The Igacos government, along with other city officials and stakeholders, staged a prayer rally calling for an immediate response to the situation.

The rally was interrupted during the middle of the program when it also underwent a power blackout.

Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib, who also attended the rally, urged President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and the Congress to listen to the appeal of the consumers.

Marcos previously vetoed House Bill (HB) 10554 on July 28, 2022, which aimed to expand the franchise coverage of the Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) to parts of Davao del Norte serviced by Nordeco, including Igacos.

As of present, modular generator sets are currently supplying Igacos' power supply.

The city is still in a state of calamity as it continues to experience intermittent power interruptions. The declaration remains until the first quarter of 2025.

Senate inquiry

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who visited the island on Maundy Thursday, March 25, said he will be filing a resolution in the Senate, along with fellow Dabawenyo lawmaker Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, to investigate Igacos' power crisis on Monday, April 1.