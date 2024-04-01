Igacos mayor gives Nordeco deadline to OK power situation

ISLAND Garden City of Samal (Igacos) Mayor Al David Uy has given the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative, Inc. (Nordeco) only until the end of June 30, 2024 to "online" the submarine cable, which would address the island's power situation.
Uy said this during an event, which was aired on GMA's One Mindanao.
"Nagahangyo ko sa NEA [National Electrification Administration], sa Nordeco, nga unta karong June 30, mao kini ang deadline nako sa inyo, i-online ninyo ning submarine cable... 2024 ha (I request the NEA, the Nordeco, that this June 30, this is the deadline I am giving you to online your submarine cable, June 30, 2024 don’t get it wrong)," the mayor said.
He also warned that if come June 30, the power situation on the island won’t improve even with the expensive submarine cable, “pasensyaay lang gyud ta! (you will be sorry).”
Prior to that, Uy posted cryptic messages about the island's power crisis, which had greatly affected residents and business establishments.
The Igacos government, along with other city officials and stakeholders, staged a prayer rally calling for an immediate response to the situation.
The rally was interrupted during the middle of the program when it also underwent a power blackout.
Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib, who also attended the rally, urged President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and the Congress to listen to the appeal of the consumers.
Marcos previously vetoed House Bill (HB) 10554 on July 28, 2022, which aimed to expand the franchise coverage of the Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) to parts of Davao del Norte serviced by Nordeco, including Igacos.
As of present, modular generator sets are currently supplying Igacos' power supply.
The city is still in a state of calamity as it continues to experience intermittent power interruptions. The declaration remains until the first quarter of 2025.
Senate inquiry
Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who visited the island on Maundy Thursday, March 25, said he will be filing a resolution in the Senate, along with fellow Dabawenyo lawmaker Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, to investigate Igacos' power crisis on Monday, April 1.
The investigation will determine the "capacity and capability" of Nordeco to meet the electricity demand in the area.
"Ang pangutana kaya ba ninyo? Dugay na kaayo ni nga problema," he said in a Facebook live.
The Senator, a former presidential aide of former President Rodrigo Duterte, said that Nordeco's action is unacceptable and dismaying as the residents continue to suffer, especially that it is already summer season.
Go said Nordeco failed to comply with its promise that it would address the power issue by June 30, 2023.
He said he was able to talk to Nordeco general manager Elvera S. Alngog, where the former appealed to the latter for an immediate solution to the situation.
The Senator said Alngog revealed that on April 10, a "temporary relief" for the power problem will arrive.
Go emphasized that they should act on it, and not just make promises.
"Sana maayos na ninyo ang serbisyo. Ayusin niyo kaagad. Wag kayong mangako kung di niyo kayang gawin (I hope you will improve your services. Fix it immediately and don’t make promises if you can’t fulfill it)," he said. RGL
Related stories: