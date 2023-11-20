Igacos waterfall cementing for bulk water system preps

The cementing of the river's side was intended to prevent it from deepening.

The City Government of Samal is in the process of securing a loan for the bulk water system as the existing surface water in Igacos is insufficient to meet the people's demand.

Homez clarified that they closed off the waterfall on Monday, November 13, to allow the cement to dry. Once dried, the water would continue to flow.

He said that those who complained were usually divers in the area, as the cemented part was initially a deep section. The cementing, he asserted, has made the area safer, reducing the risk of accidents.

Highlighting the city's preparation for the bulk water system, Homez urged visitors to care for the waterfall and avoid leaving garbage, especially plastic. He assured nearby residents that the waterfall was not closed but cemented as part of the preparations for the bulk water system and slope protection.

However, Mark Penalver, executive director of Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (Idis), expressed concerns, stating that cementing the slope area is not the appropriate intervention to protect the waterfall.

According to Penalver, the area needs more trees as a natural way to safeguard rivers, and cementing could accelerate erosion, making it an unfavorable intervention. RGP