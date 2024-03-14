Japanese officials express commitment to Metro Davao development

DAVAO DEL NORTE — Japanese officials have manifested their commitment to the development of the Metro Davao Development Authority (MDDA).

This commitment was made during the inaugural meeting of the steering committee for the Metropolitan Davao Comprehensive and Sustainable Urban Development Master Plan Project, which was held on March 7 in Davao City.

The Second Secretary of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, Akito Kinoshita, highlighted the vital role of infrastructure development and Japan’s assistance to the Philippines and the Davao Region to promote sustainable and integrated urban growth and enhance the living standards of target communities.

Such envisioned urban growth can be strengthened through crafting urban development plans, especially in rapidly expanding economies, Kinoshita explained in a news release from the National Economic Development Authority-Davao Region (NEDA-Davao).

He made the statement in line with the formulation of a Comprehensive and Sustainable Urban Development Master Plan for Metropolitan Davao for the plan period 2025-2045 that will be undertaken by NEDA-Davao in cooperation with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

During the same meeting, the JICA Expert Team, led by Ken Kumazawa, discussed the inception report for the project, which outlines the directions of the master planning activity and the roles of the various stakeholders in the formulation of the plan.

The Master Plan shall serve as a blueprint for Metro to achieve its vision to become a highly developed and competitive metropolis through pursuing metropolitan-wide development in the areas of land use planning, agri-ecotourism and urban greening, Davao Gulf coastal resource management, and the joint delivery of urban facilities and services specifically in transport and traffic, housing, solid waste and wastewater, digital connectivity, water resources, energy, public security, and disaster risk reduction and flood control.

The Japanese Consul-General in Davao, Yoshihisa Ishikawa, talked during the meeting about the increasing Japanese investment and tourism interests in Davao City, which are seen to also benefit the Metro Davao areas with the formulation of the Masterplan.

Republic Act No. 11708, or “An Act Creating the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority (MDDA),” was signed into law by former president Rodrigo Roa Duterte on April 13, 2022.

Section 4 of RA No. 11708 says that the MDDA shall have jurisdiction over Davao City; the cities of Panabo, Tagum, and the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte; the City of Digos in Davao del Sur; the City of Mati in Davao Oriental; and the municipalities of Sta. Cruz, Hagonoy, Padada, Malalag, and Sulop in Davao del Sur; Carmen in Davao del Norte; Maco in Davao de Oro; and Malita and Sta Maria in Davao Occidental “and such other cities and municipalities as shall be created in the future within these LGUs as provided by law.”

The local chief executives and planning officers from the 15 local government units (LGUs) comprising Metro Davao and directors from selected national government agencies attended the steering committee meeting that marked the start of project activities for MDDA Master Plan formulation.

Aside from Kinoshita and Ishikawa, Urban and Regional Development Group – Infrastructure Management Department director Shigehiko Sugita, also from JICA Headquarters, attended the meeting.

Mayor Michelle Marie Denise B. Rabat of the City of Mati, on behalf of Gov. Niño Sotero Uy, who is the Interim Chairperson of the Metropolitan Davao Development Council (MDDC), gave the welcome address and opening statements, respectively.

Mati City Mayor Michelle Marie Denise B. Rabat, on behalf of the Interim Chairperson of the Metropolitan Davao Development Council (MDDC), and Governor Niño Sotero Uy, gave the welcome address and opening statements, respectively.

In her closing remarks, NEDA-Davao Regional Director Priscilla R. Sonido noted the importance of Metro Davao and its component LGU’s ownership and commitment to the full utilization of the plan through mainstreaming the results of the final document in the LGU’s planning activities. PIA DAVAO

Related stories: