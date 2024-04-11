Jubahib suspended for 60 days, claims reason was irrelevant
DAVAO del Norte Governor Edwin I. Jubahib alleged that higher-ranking officials are power-tripping him, thus he is facing a 60-day suspension order.
The Provincial Capitol of Davao del Norte on Thursday morning, April 11, 2024, was filled with Jubahib’s supporters to oppose the police and other personnel serving the governor a 60-day suspension.
The Office of the President issued a 60-day preventive suspension order against the governor, and it was served by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on April 11, 2024.
The order is based on OP-DC CASE NO. 22-L-100 filed by 2nd District Board Member Orly Amit, alleging Jubahib of committing "grave abuse of authority and oppression."
“Pursuant to Section 63 (a) of Republic Act No. 7160, otherwise known as the
‘Local Government Code of 1991,’and Section 1, Rule 6 of Administrative Order No. 23, s. 1992, of this office as amended, Governor Edwin I. Jubahib is hereby placed under PREVENTIVE SUSPENSION for 60 DAYS effective immediately upon receipt of this order,” the order stated.
The governor's supporters had already gathered outside the capitol, and the authorities were not allowed to enter, thus the authorities posted the order on the capitol’s gate.
In his message to the supporters, Jubahib said that he would not step down and asked them to continue the rally until the suspension order was lifted.
He added that his suspension started only because of the car issue.
"Gamay ra kaayo hinungdan di gyud angayan sa maong suspension order. Nagsugod ni adtong gi-recall nako adtong November 2022 ang sakyanan ni Board Member Amit, gipagamit nako sa Engineering, pero gikuha nako human ang usa ka bulan ug gibalik nako kang Amit ug hangtud karon gagamit gihapon siya niini," he said.
(The reason for all of this is too irrelevant for them to issue a suspension order. This only started when I recalled in November 2022 the car being used by Board Member Amit and let the Engineering use it. But after a month I took it back and returned it to Amit and until now he is still using it.)
Jubahib is dismayed that the Office of the President used the car issue as the basis for the suspension order.
"Gigamit lang nila ang power tripping tungod gipaluyohan sila sa dagkong pulitiko nga naa sa taas. Sa tinuod lang di sila makahulat sa eleksiyon, gusto na nila molingkod, gusto na nila i-implement ang ilang personal na interest kung naa sila sa pwesto," he said.
(They only used power tripping because they knew that higher-ranking officials were backing them. Honestly, they couldn’t wait for the election, they wanted immediately to sit in power because they wanted to implement immediately their personal interests once they were seated.)
The governor emphasized that his suspension did not go through due process because the DILG did not investigate the case.
"Dili ko monaug sa akong pwesto, atong ipaglaban mobarog kita sa tinuod na kamatuoran. Di nato tugotan nga ang dautan magmadaugon batok sa maayo. Tuloy atong laban, i-continue ta ni, hangtud sa di nila ibaba o i-lift nila ilang order," he said.
(I will not step down from my post; we will fight and stand for the truth. We will not allow evil to win against good. Let’s continue our fight, let’s continue this until they do not lower or lift the order).
Meanwhile, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said in a statement that the suspension order came from the Office of the President as directed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. They issued the order of suspension for Jubahib due to several administrative complaints.
“This action follows the lodging of an administrative complaint against him by various parties, which raises concerns regarding the alleged misuse of authority, potential oppression, and the utilization of government funds to advance the interests of a private company,” Abalos said in the statement.
Abalos then recognized DILG officers who implemented the order despite the challenges and said that the office commends their professionalism even though some of Jubahib's supporters barred their entrance to the capitol.
After Jubahib’s suspension, DILG appointed Vice Governor De Carlo “Oyo” Uy as the acting Governor of Davao del Norte. RGV, RGP
Related story: