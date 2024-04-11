Jubahib suspended for 60 days, claims reason was irrelevant

The Office of the President issued a 60-day preventive suspension order against the governor, and it was served by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on April 11, 2024.

The order is based on OP-DC CASE NO. 22-L-100 filed by 2nd District Board Member Orly Amit, alleging Jubahib of committing "grave abuse of authority and oppression."

“Pursuant to Section 63 (a) of Republic Act No. 7160, otherwise known as the

‘Local Government Code of 1991,’and Section 1, Rule 6 of Administrative Order No. 23, s. 1992, of this office as amended, Governor Edwin I. Jubahib is hereby placed under PREVENTIVE SUSPENSION for 60 DAYS effective immediately upon receipt of this order,” the order stated.

The governor's supporters had already gathered outside the capitol, and the authorities were not allowed to enter, thus the authorities posted the order on the capitol’s gate.

In his message to the supporters, Jubahib said that he would not step down and asked them to continue the rally until the suspension order was lifted.