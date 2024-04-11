Vice Gov. Uy to temporarily replace Jubahib as DavNor guv

DAVAO del Norte Vice Governor De Carlo "Oyo" Uy will be the acting governor of the province effective on Thursday, April 11, 2024, after the 60-day suspension order was served to Governor Edwin “Kuya Gov” Jubahib on the same day.
Oyo was appointed as acting governor of Davao del Norte by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Regional Director Alex Roldan. Oyo was appointed at Tagum City Hall when supporters of Jubahib flocked to the Provincial Capitol to protest his 60-day suspension.
In an official statement posted on his Facebook account, Uy expressed that the people of Davao del Norte should remain calm and that the preventive suspension issued to Jubahib is part of the “due process and established legal procedures.”
“The Vice Governor’s Office remains committed to help with the issues in a calm and lawful manner. We will continue to serve the people of Davao del Norte to the best of our ability, despite the circumstances,” he wrote in his statement.
Uy then encourages the cooperation of the residents of the province to remain calm and to always uphold the law.
The Office of the President issued a 60-day preventive suspension to the governor following the order served by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).
The order is based on OP-DC CASE NO. 22-L-100, filed by Second District Board Member Orly Amit, alleging Jubahib for allegedly committing "grave abuse of authority and oppression."
“Pursuant to Section 63 (a) of Republic Act No. 7160, otherwise known as the
‘Local Government Code of 1991,’ and Section 1, Rule 6 of Administrative Order No. 23, s. 1992, of this office, as amended, Governor Edwin I. Jubahib is hereby placed under PREVENTIVE SUSPENSION for 60 DAYS effective immediately upon receipt of this order,” the order stated.
Meanwhile, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said in a statement that the suspension order was made by the Office of the President as directed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin. They issued the order of suspension for Jubahib and that this action was due to several administrative complaints. RGP