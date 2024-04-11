Vice Gov. Uy to temporarily replace Jubahib as DavNor guv

The Office of the President issued a 60-day preventive suspension to the governor following the order served by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The order is based on OP-DC CASE NO. 22-L-100, filed by Second District Board Member Orly Amit, alleging Jubahib for allegedly committing "grave abuse of authority and oppression."

“Pursuant to Section 63 (a) of Republic Act No. 7160, otherwise known as the

‘Local Government Code of 1991,’ and Section 1, Rule 6 of Administrative Order No. 23, s. 1992, of this office, as amended, Governor Edwin I. Jubahib is hereby placed under PREVENTIVE SUSPENSION for 60 DAYS effective immediately upon receipt of this order,” the order stated.