Mayor Baste honors law enforcers in making Davao City insurgency-free

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte honors the military and law enforcement units in making the city insurgency-free.

During the second anniversary celebration of an insurgency-free Davao City at Rizal Park, San Pedro Square, on March 27, 2024, the mayor through Vice Mayor J Melchor Quitain Jr. said the perseverance of the military and law enforcement units, the efforts of the government and non-government partners, and the resilience and determinization for people the city has achieved its goal.

“As we mark this occasion, let us affirm our commitment to preserving the hard-won peace and stability that we enjoy today. Let us continue to work hand-in-hand as one community to address the root causes of conflict, to promote inclusivity and social cohesion, and to build a future where all residents can live in safety, dignity, and prosperity…Together, let us continue to strive for better, safer, and more prosperous Davao City,” Duterte said.

He emphasized the efforts of individuals who have stood up against violence, refused to be intimidated by fear, and worked to build a brighter future for themselves and their families.

According to the Peace 911 Program, the implementation of significant infrastructure projects, including farm-to-market roads and government establishments in rural areas, especially in Paquibato, has been made possible by the expulsion of insurgent groups from the city’s boundaries.

Randy Ramirez, a surenderer, said in his speech that he thanked God that Peace 911 created a program that is ready to help those who have serious cases, especially in clearing their names making them no longer afraid to show themselves to the government.

“Gigamit mao ang programa sa Peace 911 nga diin kini siya gihandom nga kalamboan ug panaghi-usa alang sa malahutayong kalinaw, hinay-hinay na nato kini na naabot ug nakamtan pinaagi sa tabang sa atong gobyerno,” he said.

He is also thankful that they were given the opportunity to go to school, wherein this May, they will graduate.

A symbolic release of doves and a pledge to maintain peace marked the end of the event.

To recall, Davao City was declared insurgency-free on March 24, 2022. Kia Bacomo, DNSC Intern



