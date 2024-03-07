No recorded encounters since Davao declared insurgency-free

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) has reiterated that they have not recorded any violent plots and encounters between the government and the Communist Terrorists Groups (CTGs) since the region was declared insurgency-free.

This means that the entire region has sustained its peace and stability following the implementation of strict security measures at every border.

“Since the declaration of Davao Region as insurgency-free, wala na tayong record for skirmishes or any encounter with the enemy” (Since the declaration of Davao Region as insurgency-free, we have no record for skirmishes or any encounter with the enemy) Dela Rey said in an AFP-PNP Press Corps Southern Mindanao Media Forum on Wednesday morning, March 6, 2024.

Dela Rey added that the police office and the Philippine Army (PA) have been continuously conducting grassroots and community-level activities regarding insurgency awareness and government efforts symposia for the youths.

“Ang pledge sa Police Regional Office 11 is dili i-pull out ang revitalized place sa barangay diha sa mga areas nga na reclaim na nato from the enemy. Maintain gihapon ang ilahang activities. Naga-tudlo pud sila sa kabatan-onan nga naa didto. Gina-enhance pud nato, gina-intensify nato ang activities anang mga lugara, para makita nila nga naay gobyerno nga motabang sa ilaha,” the police spokesperson said.

(The pledge of the Police Regional Office 11 is not to pull out the revitalized [Revitalized Pulis sa Barangay] placed in the barangay in the areas that we have reclaimed from the enemy. [It is] to maintain their activities. They also teach the youth in the communities. We are also enhancing the activities in those areas so that they will be enlightened that there is a government that will help them).

One of the latest encounters being reported was the death of the notorious political leader of the Regional Sentro De Grabidad, North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (RSDG, NEMRC), Joedil Cayapos Virtudazo known as “Jerby” or “Janjalani” last December 26, 2023.

However, the brief encounter was operated by soldiers of the 67th Infantry Batallion (67IB) operating under the 701st Infantry Brigade and not the police.

It can be recalled that 10th Infantry (Agila) Division (10th ID), Division Public Affairs Office (DPAO) spokesperson Major Mark Anthony Tito divulged that Virtudazo along with his comrades were killed while slowly moving to the Southern Mindanao area of responsibility (AOR).

The Regional Peace and Order Council Davao Region (RPOC Davao) officially declared Davao Region as insurgency-free on October 12, 2022.

After years of fighting 15 Guerilla Fronts (GFs) and six Pulang Bagani Command/Company (PBCs) that affected 190 barangays in the region, RPOC signed a statement declaring the Davao Region as insurgency-free. DEF

