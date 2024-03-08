Davao

Mayor Baste urges DPWH coordination for road projects

DAVAO City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has raised concerns about the construction and destruction of roads in the city, directing attention to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other entities.

In a Facebook post on March 6, 2024, Mayor Duterte urged DPWH and contractors involved in city road projects to coordinate with the City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB) and obtain necessary permits before initiating any projects impacting the city’s roads.

“We are calling the attention of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and all other entities and contractors currently conducting road projects in the city to coordinate with the City Transport and Traffic Management Board (CTTMB) and to secure necessary permits before conducting any activity that will impair road conditions in the city,” he wrote in the post.

Duterte highlighted the observation that some well-maintained roads are being excavated and damaged, even as numerous road construction projects remain incomplete, causing inconvenience and safety risks to the public.

He underscored the need for "immediate action" and "strict compliance" from DPWH and other entities to secure the required permits.

As of press time, SunStar Davao has sought a response from DPWH-Davao, but no reply has been received.

To recall, Duterte, during the Pasiugdang Pagsaulog of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw, asked Dabawenyos to be patient with the traffic situation in the city, citing that the Philippines is still a “developing country.” 

During the 87th Araw ng Dabaw celebration, Mayor Duterte had previously urged Dabawenyos to be patient with the city's traffic situation, acknowledging that the Philippines is still a "developing country" and emphasizing the need for national government support for infrastructure projects like massive transport. RGP

