Mayor Uy contemplates separating Tagum City from Davao del Norte

AFTER 26 years since it officially became a city, Mayor Rey Uy is "contemplating" pushing for Tagum City to become an "independent city."

The idea stemmed after the city had a conflict with the Provincial Government of Davao del Norte in the allocation of financial assistance to the flood-affected residents in Tagum.

Davao del Norte Vice Governor De Carlo “Oyo” Uy, the city mayor’s son, revealed that not all flood victims will be able to receive financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) unless the provincial government would set aside its political differences.

Based on the report from the Tagum City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), around 43,000 individuals were affected by the separate flooding incidents in the city caused by the shear line and the trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) early this year.

However, in the submitted data to DSWD, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) only declared around 20,000 residents were affected.

PDRRMO head Glenda Delideli, meanwhile, belied the vice governor's statement, saying that they are still gathering new data for the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA).

The mayor said that this issue is contributing to his idea of possibly making the city an "independent city" in order for them to have their own jurisdiction in government policies, similar to Davao City.