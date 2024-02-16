`Mindanao is safe,’ says Malaysian consul

THE Malaysian government dismisses any threat to the Philippines, especially in Mindanao, amid the recent travel advisory issued by the Canadian government.

Deddy Faisal Bin Ahmad Salleh, Malaysian Consul General in Davao City, affirmed Malaysia's lack of negative travel advisories and even encouraged travel to the entire Philippines.

Having visited various parts of Mindanao, including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), Salleh said, "I've been to all places in Mindanao, and I don't see any need for any negative travel advisory. Mindanao is safe."

Collaborating with the Department of Tourism-Davao Region (DOT-Davao), the consul general has been actively promoting tourism between the region and Malaysia.

The Canadian advisory, issued on January 10, 2024, warned against travel to various Mindanao provinces due to terrorism, kidnapping, criminal activity, and conflicts. Despite this, Salleh highlighted Mindanao's safety.

The provinces in Mindanao listed in the advisory are Barmm (including Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao), Northern Mindanao (encompassing Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental), Soccsksargen (covering Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Sultan Kudarat), and Zamboanga Peninsula (comprising Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga Sibugay).

However, the recommendation also cautions against non-essential travel to specific destinations in Eastern Mindanao, including Caraga (Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte, except Siargao Island).

The advisory extends to neighboring areas and regions in Eastern Mindanao, except Davao City, leading officials and businessmen in the jurisdiction to question the decision.

Canada's advisory faced criticism from the Philippine government, including the National Security Council and Mindanao Development Authority.

Davao City officials questioned the exclusion of the city from the negative advisory.

Meanwhile, the Davao City Muslim Affairs Office (DCMAO), representing the city's 11 ethnic tribes, met with the Malaysian consul on Thursday morning. They discussed enhancing partnerships in tourism, halal practices, and other economic proposals.

Gabriel Nakan from the Maguindanao Tribe expressed optimism about the proposed revival of the Davao City - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia direct flight, and the potential creation of a Davao-Saudi Arabia direct flight, anticipating their realization. RGL



