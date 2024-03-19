Mindanaoans urged to stand by their principles on Cha-cha

FILIPINO human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares has urged the people of Mindanao to stand by their principles on the heated constitutional reform to the 1987 constitution, Charter Change (colloquially called Cha-Cha) regardless of the political party and ideology of the administration they are aligned with.

This, after political divisions in Mindanao has become more apparent as most of the oppositions are loyalists of Duterte and supporters of the amendment are from Marcos. Both sides have now dominated not just the region but the entire nation as well.

The human rights adviser of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and chairperson of the Bayan Muna Partylist who had already denounced the most threatening political movement to date told Davao journalists during his visit to the No to Cha-Cha Davao Network on March 14, this year.

“Wag naman nating isakripisyo ang susunod na henerasyon or ang ating mga apo (Let's not sacrifice the next generation or our grandchildren) just because of our loyalties to a particular candidate. Political candidates come and go. People are particular in one period but the interest of the Filipino people is something more permanent than that,” Colmenares said.

Colmenares added that it is high time to prioritize the next generations, saying, “It does not matter what Duterte thinks or Marcos thinks. What matters is the benefit of the Filipino people and the future of the next generations of Filipinos.”

The No To Cha-Cha Davao Network was attended by more than 200 participants composed of different religious and socio-civic organizations, labor groups, academe, and research institutions, and student youth activists.

Among the groups who expressed their collective concerns is the Sisters’ Association of Mindanao (SAMIN) formerly known as All-Sisters Mindanao Congress.

In their statement, the religious sector emphasized the call of two bishops in the country who clarified that the root of the country's problems is not the Constitution, but the system of politics where there is patronage and corruption.

“Changing the Constitution will pave the way for more self-interests of the political elite. Political dynasties that oppose this move are also part of this system of patronage, using their constituents to protect their interests in the guise of being the opposition,” the statement said.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in February insisted his stance on the possible revision of the constitution by looking at economic reforms.

“I want to make it clear. This administration’s position in introducing reforms to our Constitution extends to economic matters alone, or those strategically aimed at boosting our country’s economy. Nothing more,” he clarified in a speech on February 8, at the Constitution Day event of the Manila Overseas Press Club.

However, Colmenares believed that this would lead to a unicameral parliamentary system, which promotes the political ambitions of the officials, threats to democracy, and national integrity among Filipinos, and businesses and investments in the country will be controlled by foreign investors.



