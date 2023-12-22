Missing person found floating in Davao River

The body of a 55-year-old man who was reported missing last December 9 was found floating in the Davao River on Wednesday night, December 20, this year.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said that the body has been floating for almost two weeks.

The victim was identified as Roy Godoy Alvaro, a resident of Awhag Riverside, Bacaca in Barangay 19-B, this city.

In a report from the San Pedro Police Station, the body was found floating at Riverside, Purok 7, Magallanes Street, Barangay 1-A by one of the crew of a passenger boat.

The victim was identified to be the husband of Emmie Sarino Alvaro, 45, who was missing for some days.

Based on Emmie’s statement, her husband was last seen cleaning the back portion of their house situated near the river.

She narrated that when they searched for him at the site, only the cleaning materials were there.

Both police authorities and the victim’s party believed that the victim fell into the river and drowned.

It can be noted that on November 18, a body was also found floating in the Davao River.

The victim was tagged by the San Pedro Police to have committed suicide. DEF

