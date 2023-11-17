Ongoing search efforts for suicide victim

FOLLOWING a recent suicide attempt at Bolton Bridge on Monday, November 13, a similar incident unfolded at Governor Generoso, Bankerohan Bridge, Davao City, on Wednesday evening, November 15.

Despite the 911 Urban Search and Rescue's efforts, they were unable to recover the body due to the strong currents of the Davao River.

In a phone interview with San Pedro Police Station Commander PMaj Marvin Hugos, he revealed that the search and rescue team is persistently conducting operations.

“Padayon gihapon ang atoang mga personnel sa 911 sa pagpangita sa maong lawas kay until wala pa gihapon sya nakit-an (Our 911 personnel will continue to search for the body because they have not found him yet)." he said.

Although police authorities discovered the personal belongings of the victim, identified as Chiyohide Lebanon Ecoben based on his National ID, they could not confirm if it was the same person who jumped off.

“Dili gihapon ta maka-confirm if mao gihapon if same sila nga person kay although we had his belongings, dili gihapon ta maka-ingon nga siya to. Pero naa nay niadto nga pamilya sa police station ug matud nila basig siya to pero, again, if walay lawas dili gihapon ta maka-confirm” (We still can't confirm if it's the same person because although we had his belongings, we still can't identify that it's him. But that family was already at the police station, and they said it might be him. Again, if there is no body, we still can't confirm)," he said.

Hugos clarified that it was a suicide incident due to the victim's desire to kill himself by jumping off a meter-high bridge.

“Suicide gyud to kay kung huna-hunaon nato, niambak man sya nga walay rason” (If we think of it, it was suicide because he jumped off without any reason)," he concluded.

Recent data from the Philippine Mental Health Association-Davao Chapter (PMHA-Davao) revealed that Davao City recorded 23 suicides from January to April this year.

Teolifo S. Limikid, executive manager of PMHA-Davao Chapter, identified underlying mental health issues like anxiety and depression as prominent reasons for suicide.

Additionally, he mentioned peer pressure, bullying, low economic standing, and a lack of social support as contributing factors.

For individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts, support is available through suicide hotlines: 1553 for Luzon-wide (toll-free), 09663514518/09178998727 for Globe or TM subscribers, and 09086392672 for Smart, Sun, or TNT subscribers. DEF



