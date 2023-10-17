NBI-Davao includes PSC employees in Nieva’s murder investigation

DESPITE updating the persons of interest (POI) in Lilian Nieva’s murder as disclosed by the Baliok Police Station, the National Bureau of Investigation-Davao Region (NBI-Davao) said on Tuesday afternoon, October 17, 2023, that they are still conducting thorough investigations on different personalities, even the employees of government agencies, particularly the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“Kanang mga persons of interest wala na sa amoa gikan, gikan na sa mga kapulisan. Pero kami diria, from the time nga nag-file na og complaint ang iyahang pamilya, naa na dayon mi gipanghatagan og subpoena ug reports sa managlahing tao ug government agencies ilabi na ang PSC, apil na usab ang former chairman niini nga si William "Butch" Ramirez.” (Those persons of interest were not coming from us, they were from the police. But as for us, from the time his family filed a complaint, we immediately gave subpoenas and reports to the different people and government agencies, especially the PSC, including its former chair, William “Butch” Ramirez)," NBI-Davao Regional Director lawyer Arcelito Albao told SunStar Davao.

The official also said that Nievas’ ex-government employer voluntarily submitted themselves to fast-track the investigation and that any updates from them will be released for public information.

“Nisugot sila nga muapil sa atoang investigation kay ang atoang purpose man is to give justice and they are willing to cooperate gyud. If naay findings sa ebidensya, we will call the media and other important people (They agreed to participate in our investigation because our purpose is to give justice and they are willing to cooperate. If there are findings in the evidence, we will call the media and other important people),” he added.

To recall, the Baliok Police Station announced earlier this week that they have updated the POIs of Nieva’s murder to four individuals, contrary to the first report of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) that there were only two suspects involved.

Chief of Police of Baliok, Police Major Romeo Pamanao clarified that the POIs were likely to have known each other and possibly hold grudges to the victim due to the element of the murder.

“Sa iyahang mga aquintance, mga friend mismo sa former niya nga trabaho, wala gyuy na saysay si maam nga adunay threat sa iyahang kinabuhi (From her acquaintances, friends from her former job, Nieva has no idea that there is a threat to her life),” Pamanao said.

On October 9, Nieva's brother filed a case at the NBI-Davao, which is a crucial step to expedite the investigative process.

Lilian del Ocampo Nieva, 57, former secretary of the PSC chairman, sustained 44 stab wounds in her residence at Phase 1, Blk. 101 Lot 3, Deca Homes Talomo on September 28. It was discovered that her home had also been ransacked, with personal items such as her iPhone 12 and unspecified jewelry missing. DEF