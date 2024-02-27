Nearly half of Dabawenyos see great economic improvements

NEARLY half of Dabawenyos anticipate substantial improvements in the local economy and quality of life over the next five years, while around a third expect slight positive changes from the current situation, according to a survey conducted by the University of Mindanao-Institute of Popular Opinion (UM-IPO) on February 23, 2024.

The survey, conducted from January 25 to February 10, 2024, revealed that 46 percent of

Dabawenyos looks forward to significant improvements in the economy of Davao City while 30 percent sees slight improvements. However, a portion, or 12.6 percent remains pessimistic believing that things will not change.

Additionally, 48 percent of Dabawenyos foresees an average quality of life, while 30.6 percent expresses a positive outlook, and 10 percent sees a highly optimistic and excellent quality of life.

In terms of the City's Public Services and Prospects, survey findings reveal that 35.8 percent of Dabawenyos express reasonable satisfaction with healthcare, education, and transportation, while 29.6 percent rate these services as good.

Similarly, sentiments align when it comes to job opportunities, with 41.1 percent expressing moderate satisfaction. Additionally, 28.7 percent are satisfied with peace and order, and 42.6 percent with housing and living.

Despite the optimism, a small minority foresees potential declines.

Dabawenyos' rating of these services from adequate to good reflects a cautious yet hopeful view of the city's infrastructure and support systems.

Dr. John Vianne Murcia, UM-IPO director, said during the Kapihan sa PIA at the NCC Victoria Plaza on the same date that Dabawenyos tend to be cautious because of the adequate quality of life.

“Kumbaga sanay na ta nga significant improvements happen, sanay napod ta nga naay mga economic downturn so meaning cautious ta na mga Dabawenyo, taliwala sa changes of administration, so naay mga panahon siguro nga we see that we are being in favored of infrastructure developments but then after that we tend to be resilient kung wala na pod (We get used to the significant improvements, we are also used to economic downturns, so meaning we are cautious as Dabawenyos despite the changes in administration, there are times when we see that we are being in favored in terms of infrastructure developments but then, we tend to be resilient when we don't have it),” he said.

Meanwhile, District 1 demonstrates the highest number of respondents expressing neutrality, suggesting a notable portion holds an uncertain but potentially positive outlook for 2024. District 2, on the other hand, exhibits the lowest response, indicating a generally more positive or, at the very least, less negative perception of future quality of life. District 3 presents a balanced mix of optimism and neutrality.

As Davao City finds itself at a pivotal point in its development and growth, the survey underscores the importance of collaborative efforts to improve both the quality of life and economic conditions. It emphasizes the necessity to ensure that the optimism noted among Dabawenyos translates into tangible advancements in the years to come.

The UM-IPO conducted a comprehensive survey concerning the Dabawenyos’ quality of life, economic conditions, and expectations for the future in the context of the current Philippine Economic Climate. The survey has 1,190 valid respondents for in-depth analysis adhering to the 95 percent confidence level and a 2.5 percent margin of error. Kristine Nicole L. Malasado, HCDC Intern



