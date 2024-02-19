Local News

Survey: Davao City is disaster-prepared

41.2% Dabawenyos believe that the city government’s efforts in disaster preparedness are adequate; 37% believe city government should offer mental health support for traumatized victims
Survey: Davao City is disaster-prepared
Ramcez Villegas/SunStar Photo

A RECENT survey conducted by the Institute of Popular Opinion (IPO) of the University of Mindanao revealed that 41.2 percent of Dabawenyos believe that Davao City is adequately prepared for disasters based on the city government's disaster preparedness efforts during recent calamities.

The survey, conducted from January 25 to February 10, 2024, involved 1,190 respondents from the three political districts of Davao City. Among these respondents, 35.2 percent rated the city's preparedness as moderately satisfactory.

Regarding the Local Government Unit's (LGU) performance during disasters, 75.6 percent of Dabawenyos expressed satisfaction with the city's disaster management public information services, and 68.1 percent were satisfied with the evacuation plan. Additionally, 66.4 percent were satisfied with organized relief operations, 68.1 percent with health services, 66.4 percent with law enforcement, and 63.9 percent with post-disaster services.

When asked about the assistance provided by the LGU during disasters, respondents mentioned food relief, health support, evacuation services, and the ability of barangays to initiate financial claims aid and post-disaster rehabilitation projects. 

However, approximately 37 percent suggested that the government should offer mental health support for traumatized victims, information about resources to compensate for losses, livelihood initiatives, and a more effective barangay disaster mitigation plan.

In terms of barangay preparedness, 52.1 percent considered their communities moderately prepared, while 21 percent assessed their barangay's preparedness as either prepared or very well prepared.

Regarding the support received for personal preparedness, 52.9 percent reported availing integrated emergency response services, such as local emergency offices, first responders, law enforcement authorities, and coordinated evacuation operations, including collaboration with disaster response organizations during disasters.

Of the respondents, 50 percent reported experiencing a recent disaster, and 21 percent experienced one between a year to five years ago. 

Specifically, 37.6 percent experienced flooding, and 37.8 percent experienced earthquakes. 

Overall, 95.6 percent encountered one or more disasters, including landslides, earthquakes, flash floods, and fires, either once or repeatedly, while only 4.4 percent had never experienced any of these.

The IPO survey aimed to determine the readiness and experiences of Dabawenyos regarding disaster response and related services provided by the LGU of Davao. It adhered to scientific predefined inclusion and exclusion criteria with a sampling set at a 95 percent confidence level and a 2.5 percent margin of error. RGP

Related stories:

Survey: Davao City is disaster-prepared
Gatchalian hopes proposed bill to give LGUs leeway in disaster-preparedness projects
Survey: Davao City is disaster-prepared
Ordinance to establish safe shelters for residents in danger zones crafted
Survey: Davao City is disaster-prepared
23 Davao City brgys under state of calamity
Survey: Davao City is disaster-prepared
7 nabbed for disobeying pre-emptive evacuation ordinance
University of Mindanao
mental health
weather
survey
Davao Region
disaster preparedness
Disaster Risk Reduction and Management
Landslide
UM-IPO
Flooding
death toll
Disaster
calamity
Institute of Popular Opinion
Tragedy
Davao City

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph