7 nabbed for disobeying pre-emptive evacuation ordinance

AN OFFICIAL from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) raised concern over some individuals who were filed with a case for violating the Pre-emptive Emergency Evacuation Ordinance of Davao City.

Alfredo Baloran, Head of CDRRMO, said that they received information from the law enforcement cluster that seven individuals were arrested and charged for violating the City Ordinance 0246-23, or the Ordinance Establishing the Integrated Pre-emptive Emergency Evacuation System in Case of Emergencies Caused by Natural or Man-Made Hazards and Disasters and Providing Penalties.

“Pati ako naguol ko sa information nga naa pa diay mga kaigsunonan nato nga na file-lan ug cases for the violation. Actually, atoa lang ipasabot sa atoang mga kaigsoonan especially ana kanang naa sa flood-prone areas or hazard-prone or landslide-prone areas nga mutuman lang ta (Even I was worried about the information that I got because there are still people who were filed with cases of violation. Actually, I want the people to understand especially those living in flood-prone areas or hazard-prone or landslide-prone to always follow the laws),” Baloran said in a media interview, on Tuesday morning, February 6, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

He added that the ordinance was crafted for the safety of the Dabawenyos. He expressed that there are always cases where residents refuse to evacuate and among their reasons is that they have second floors in their homes.

However, if the water continues to rise rescue personnel will be forced to evacuate them regardless of their reason.

Meanwhile, First District Councilor Luna S. Acosta, chairperson of the committee on peace and public safety, and proponent of the Preemptive Evacuation Ordinance, said that Dabawenyos should always follow the orders of the concerned authorities when they advise a pre-emptive evacuation, especially during calamities.

She emphasized that the CDRRMO and the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) have already apprehended seven individuals for violation of this ordinance.

“We urge all Dabawenyos to comply with the mandate of your barangay kasi yung barangay naman talaga ang unang pupunta sa area nyo at magsasabi na may pre-emptive evacuation (We urge all Dabawenyos to comply with the mandate of your barangay because the barangay would be the first one to go in your area and will announce that there is a pre-emptive evacuation),” Acosta said during the Aprubado sa Konseho on the same day.

Acosta also stressed that material things are only temporary and that their lives are more important. She said that oftentimes people reason out that floods in their area are only at knee-level and will subside immediately. However, things are different now, particularly since rains last for more than three days and water takes twice as much to subside.

Personnel from the 911, barangay, Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO), and other volunteer groups will implement preemptive evacuation, and if residents do not comply they can enforce ‘force evacuation’, which means that residents can be taken from the area “forcibly”. RGP

