Davao

Death toll due to floods, landslides in Davao reaches 17

Landslide and flooding in Colilisi, Barangay Tagabakid resulted in the evacuation of 68 families or 288 individuals to the Bugacan and Tagabakid Elementary Schools on January 31, 2024.
A TOTAL of 17 deaths have been reported in the wake of rain-induced landslides and flooding across municipalities in Davao Region. 

The incidents were triggered by the extensions or the trough of the low-pressure area (LPA) and the surge of the northeast monsoon (Amihan) affecting Eastern Mindanao.

As of February 4, 2024, Davao de Oro recorded 10 casualties, Kapalong, Davao del Norte reported five, and Caraga, Davao Oriental had two. 

In Davao de Oro, three victims were buried alive by a major landslide in New Bataan and four in Maragusan, while two individuals drowned in Pantukan, and one casualty was reported in Maco due to flooding.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) of Davao del Norte and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) of Kapalong confirmed the recovery of the fifth casualty after an extensive search and rescue operation on February 5.

The Caraga Local Government Unit (LGU-Caraga) reported two deaths in a landslide incident on January 30, 2024.

As of the latest update, nearly 500,000 families in the region have been affected, with around 60,000 families displaced in evacuation centers.

According to the daily weather report from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa), localized thunderstorms and the Northeast Monsoon are expected to persist in Mindanao over the weekend. DEF


