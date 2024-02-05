‘Trough of LPA’ affects 413.6K people in Davao

AS OF February 3, 2024, the Office of the Civil Defense-Davao (OCD-Davao) recorded over 400,000 individuals affected by the trough of the Low-Pressure Area (LPA) in Davao Region.

In a report, OCD-Davao logged a total of 413,663 individuals affected by the trough of the LPA. Of that number 184,485 were from Davao Oriental, 171,683 were from Davao del Norte, 49,783 were from Davao de Oro, 5,246 from Davao City, and 2,466 were from Davao Occidental.

The number of internally displaced individuals in the region has increased to 56,569, and of that figure 22,438 were from Davao de Oro, 15,474 from Davao del Norte, 11,600 from Davao Oriental, and 7,057 from Davao City.

On the other hand, five casualties from the calamity were reported and all were in Davao de Oro, specifically, three from Maragusan, and two from New Bataan.

The number of injured is seven and all are also from Davao de Oro. Six from New Bataan and one from Compostela.

Meanwhile, 61 barangays in the region were affected by flooding with Davao de Oro having 38 affected barangays, Davao Oriental with eight, and Davao City with 15. The total number of barangays affected by landslides is 45; Davao de Oro with 38 and Davao Oriental with seven.

In terms of infrastructure, Davao Oriental has 28 totally damaged and 21 partially damaged houses, Davao de Oro has eight houses totally damaged and five partially damaged houses, and Davao Occidental has two totally damaged houses.

Some of the roads and bridges in the region are still not passable to all types of vehicles. In Davao de Oro there are 50 roads and four bridges that are not passable; Davao Oriental has eight roads and three bridges that are not passable, while Davao del Norte has eight roads and two bridges that are still impassable.

There were about 46 Local Government Units (LGUs) in the region who have suspended their classes at all levels because of the bad weather. Of the 46 LGUs, 11 LGUs each in Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and Davao Oriental had suspended their classes; Davao del Sur with eight, and Davao Occidental with five.

There were also 26 LGUs who suspended work in the region with Davao de Oro having the highest with 10 (academe and non-academe), Davao Occidental with five (all types of work), Davao Oriental with six (three in public and one for all types), Davao Oriental with six (three for public and one for all types), and Davao del Sur with five (all public).

In the weekly weather outlook for February 2 to 9, 2024 by the Department of Science and Technology Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa), it stated that the trough of the LPA will continue to bring cloudy skies and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Mindanao.

“Residents along these areas are advised to take precautionary measures against possible flooding and landslides due to prolonged rains,” DOST Pagasa wrote in their weather forecast. RGP

