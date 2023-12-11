New speed limit ordinance to be imposed Jan 11, 2024

THE City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) announced that it will be imposing the City Ordinance 0270-23 known as the New Speed Limit Ordinance on January 11, 2024.

The implementation will be through collaboration with the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) and the Department of Public Works and Highways-Davao Region (DPWH-Davao). These agencies will be tasked to disseminate flyers to vehicle operators and registered owners from December 11 to January 10 next year.

“Ang atoang opisina, magapahigayon og mag-instalar sa mga signages, naa ta’y mga gi-identify, pero dili jud tanan 1,526 ang ibutang. As of now, nag-identify lang usa ta og initially 32 signages aron ma-aware ra ang publiko sa speed limits (Our office will conduct and install signages and those were already identified, but not all 1,526 will be installed. As of now, initially, we only identified 32 signages to make the public aware of speed limits),” CTTMO chief Dionisio Abude said during the iSpeak Forum on December 7.

He also added that the speed limit ordinance aims to lessen road crashes, damage to property, injuries, and road-related casualties.

“Importante ni sya nga ordinansa aron makalikay ta sa mga disgrasya. Unta mu-follow og taman ang mga drivers nato kay para man usab ni sa ilahang kaayohan (This ordinance is important for us to avoid road accidents. I hope our drivers will adhere to it because it is also for their own benefit),” the official said.