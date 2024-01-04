New Year celebrations at Panigan-Tamugan River prompt conservation call

Notably, the area is subject to development constraints under the Davao City Watershed Code of 2007, specifically Rule IV Section 11, prohibiting the construction or maintenance of structures, fences, enclosures, and the conduct of business enterprises.

Access to the area is also governed by a local ordinance, "Guidelines on the Conduct of Recreational Activities Within the Watershed Areas of Davao City."

Visitors are required to obtain approval from the barangay, and the ordinance mandates the submission of a list of items to be brought into the area, with the commitment to remove the same items upon exit.

Despite these regulations, numerous individuals visited the Panigan-Tamugan River, leaving behind various forms of waste such as plastics, liquor bottles, and cigarette butts, as observed by Bantay Bukid in the area. This act constitutes a violation of section 11e of the Watershed Code of 2007, which prohibits dumping or disposing of any waste product detrimental to plants, animals, and inhabitants.

“Given these circumstances, we strongly advise the public against visiting the Panigan-Tamugan River, as it can potentially cause significant harm to the watershed, which serves as the city's vital source of drinking water,” Idis wrote in a post.

Idis urged Dabawenyos to raise awareness of conservation and responsible tourism to protect Davao City's future water source.

The organization previously called out a travel vlogger on November 21, 2023, for allegedly promoting recreational activities in a river within a protected conservation area. RGP

