Oplan Harabas yields 3 drivers positive for drugs

FOLLOWING the surprise drug test conducted by the Land Transportation Office (LTO)-Davao and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on public utility vehicles (PUVs) last March 26, 2024, two taxi drivers in Davao City were found to be positive for drugs.

This was confirmed by PDEA-Davao Regional Director Naravy Duquiatan in a local interview on the same day, saying that the two taxi drivers have been operating at the Gaisano Mall terminal.

The mandatory testing also yielded a bus driver from the Tagum City terminal.

The samples of the three drivers will be subject to a confirmatory test, which will be the basis for the LTO-Davao to take steps such as penalties and punishments.

Duquiatan said that their driver’s licenses would be confiscated, and would only get them back after they have undergone a rehabilitation program.

Around 1,500 drivers and conductors have undergone a surprise drug test in Davao City alone in line with the “Oplan Harabas” for this year's Holy Week commemoration.

Aside from the drug testing, there were also K-9 sweeps, or paneling to strengthen security measures.

To recall, Oplan Harabas was held simultaneously at Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCott), UV Express Van Terminal at GMall Bajada, Digos City Overland Transport Terminal, Tagum City Overland Transport Terminal, Venus Terminal, and Victoria Plaza Van Terminal.

The “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos! Semana Santa 2024 — Oplan Harabas" is based on Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act 10856 (Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013) led by PDEA-11 together with Land Transportation Office-11, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-11, Department of Health-11, Highway Patrol Group, Davao City Police Office, and local government units (LGUs) in Davao, Digos, and Tagum City. DEF



