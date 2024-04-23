Davao

Oplan Kalsada conducted against erring taxi drivers

The Davao City Police Office - Traffic Enforcement Unit monitored several taxi terminals in the city to intensify its campaign against drivers overcharging passengers on Tuesday, April 23. Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte sternly warned taxi drivers to adhere to the city's fare regulations. This follows a complaint from a media practitioner who struggled to find taxis using standard meters.
FOLLOWING the incident involving erring taxi drivers in Davao City that went viral online, the Traffic Enforcement Unit-Davao Region (TEU-Davao) conducted a surprise Oplan Kalsada to monitor several taxi terminals in the jurisdiction on Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

This is in relation to the instruction of Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte who expressed his anger through his Facebook account last April 20 after a media practitioner, John Joaquin, posted his negative sentiments that he was not able to find taxis that apply standard meter fare.

Duterte denounced drivers for their dishonest behavior and warned them to adhere to the city’s fare regulations or practice “friendly” agreements with the passengers.

“Warningan na tamo daan diri. Maayo ning socmed [nga] Facebook kay daghan makabasa ug makaingon makapakatag [og] istorya ning mga [M]arites. Kamong mga taxi driver nga abusado gisuwayan na tamo [og] badlong nga inato ra (Take this as a warning. Social media is a powerful platform where complaints can spread widely. I've already cautioned these abusive taxi drivers),” Duterte wrote on Facebook.

Joaquin’s post has been receiving thousands of shares and mixed reactions from netizens since it was posted.

“If you arrive at the Davao International Airport, DO NOT take a taxi. it’s no man’s land out there,” he emphasized.

The Oplan Kalsada, conducted by TEU in coordination with the Regional Highway Patrol Group Unit (RHPU), City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), visited the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT), Sasa Wharf, NHA Buhangin, and SPMC areas that resulted to the issuance of multiple citations of tickets.

It aims to intensify the prevention of taxi drivers soliciting or requiring the passenger to pay more than the displayed meter fare. DEF

