Over P2-B damage in Davao, Caraga

HEAVY rainfalls resulting in floods and landslides have inflicted more than P2 billion in damages to infrastructure and agriculture in Davao Region and Caraga, as reported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) as of Monday, February 19.

The data, as of 8 a.m., includes the cumulative impact of the Northeast Monsoon and Trough of low-pressure area (LPA), wreaking havoc in Davao and Caraga since late January.

Damages to infrastructure are estimated at P1,198,653,314, including government facilities, flood control infrastructure, bridges, roads, schools, and health facilities.

In agriculture, the cost of damages has reached P1,012,846,053.52, encompassing P7,453,942 for losses in livestock, poultry, and fisheries.

Approximately 25,010.152 hectares of crops, such as corn, rice, and other high-valued crops, suffered damage, affecting 19,071 farmers and fisherfolk.

The floods and landslides have impacted 1,567,339 people in Mindanao, with 210,740 individuals displaced from their homes, including 15,538 in evacuation centers, according to NDRRMC.

The death toll has risen to 93, with 35 reported injuries and eight people still missing.

However, the management of the Masara landslide in Davao de Oro reported that 98 bodies had been retrieved as of Saturday afternoon, February 17. RGL



