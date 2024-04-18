Oyo Uy surprised over alleged HNP expulsion

“I was not formally informed of this decision. The news about my expulsion was only heard from the press, and I await formalities and documents to gain a clearer understanding of the situation,” Uy wrote in his statement on April 16, 2024.

Despite the alleged expulsion, Uy emphasized his unwavering commitment to serving the residents of Davao del Norte. He emphasized that regardless of the political implications of his termination from the HNP, his focus will remain on the welfare of the community.

“My dedication to our constituents transcends any party affiliation or political agenda,” he said.

Uy thanked those who supported him and offered prayers during the transition.

“I am grateful for the overwhelming support and prayers extended to me. Your unwavering solidarity strengthens and reaffirms my resolve to continue furthering the interests and aspirations of our community.”

Uy was among four prominent political figures from the Davao Region reportedly expelled by HNP, including the former's father, Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, Davao de Oro (DDO) Vice Governor Jayvee Tyron Uy, and DDO First District Representative Maricar Zamora.

“This decision comes in light of recent events and actions that have been found to conflict with the core principles and policies of our Party,” HNP said in the statement.

HNP acknowledged the contributions of the four officials during their membership and indicated that the decision was made following a thorough review of the party’s commitment.

“We understand that such changes can be challenging, and we wish to assure you that this decision was reached only after careful review of our Party’s commitment to maintaining faithful public service,” the statement said.

Mayor Uy, Vice Governor Jayvee, and Zamora have not issued any statements regarding their expulsion from HNP.

Established in 2018 by then-Davao City Mayor and current Vice President Sara Duterte in support of then-President Rodrigo Duterte's administration, HNP is currently chaired by Vice President Duterte, who has not commented on this matter. RGP

