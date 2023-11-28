P2.25M aid to quake victims

THE Office of the Civil Defense and the Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (OCD-DSWD-Davao Region) have revised the total cost of assistance to P2,249,382.27 to quake-hit victims as of Friday, November 25, 2023.

In their latest update, the agencies distributed 511 non-food items (NF) on November 22 to aid residents of Sarangani, Davao Occidental, significantly affected by the 6.8 magnitude earthquake on November 17.

The Philippine Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (PCG-Southeastern Mindanao) and Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao facilitated the delivery, with Assistant Secretary for Operations Hernando Craig overseeing a special site visit.

Recalling the earthquake's impact on the Davao Region, nine fatalities were reported, along with 13 injuries, and 348 families (1,502 individuals) displaced from 38 barangays, particularly in Davao Occidental.

Updated figures reveal 129 damaged infrastructures in Davao Occidental, eight in Davao City, 19 in Davao del Sur, 22 in Davao del Norte, and six in Davao Oriental.

Approximately 350 houses suffered damage, with 28 completely destroyed and 322 partially affected.

Despite the severity of the earthquake, the OCD-Davao Region refrained from declaring a state of calamity. However, classes and work were promptly suspended in affected areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) clarified that contrary to viral videos depicting water displacement, a tsunami was unlikely due to the earthquake's depth.

Phivolcs emphasized the potential for localized tsunamis caused by submarine landslides triggered by strong shaking. They urged coastal communities to remain vigilant and avoid beaches during aftershocks.

"Submarine landslides triggered by the strong shaking could lead to the displacement of water, causing localized tsunamis that may not be as extensive but can still pose a threat to nearby coastal areas. In case of another strong shaking, coastal communities should be watchful and stay away from beaches and not go to the coast," Phivolcs said on its website.

Explaining the Philippines' vulnerability to strong earthquakes, Phivolcs noted the country's location on the "Ring of Fire," a belt of active volcanoes encircling the Pacific Ocean. DEF

