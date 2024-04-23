P418-K released to victims of calamities in Davao del Norte

DAVAO DEL NORTE — A total of 55 victims of fire, landslide, and flood in Davao del Norte received assistance from the provincial government.

Acting governor De Carlo "Oyo" Uy turned over on April 16 a total of P418,000 worth of emergency assistance given in cash and in cheque to the beneficiaries who were either victims of fire, landslide or flood.

The assistance was released by the Provincial Treasurer’s Office (PTO) under the Crisis Intervention Program of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

Given in cash and in kind, the emergency assistance was also extended to returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in crisis situations and to physically handicapped individuals.

Data from PSWDO revealed that P328,000 worth of Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) was released to 36 fire victim families; one victim of landslides; four victims of strong winds; and three earthquake-victim families.

Two returning OFWs in crisis situations were given P5,000 each; seven families were given burial assistance of P10,000 each; while two individuals were given physical restoration assistance of P5,000 each.

This turnover of emergency assistance was the first published socio-economic activity that the Uy did after his assumption as acting governor on April 11, 2024 before the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Davao Region, following the issuance of a 60-day preventive suspension order against Governor Edwin I. Jubahib by the Office of the President.

In attendance during the distribution of assistance, which was held at the De La Paz Hall of the province’s Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) building, were the presence of SP members Orly Amit and Emmanuel Pamisaran, PSWDO head Rosalinda Rapista, and a representative of the PTO. PIA DAVAO