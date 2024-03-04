Panabo City warns residents vs illegal recruiters

THE City Government of Panabo reminded its residents to be wary of illegal recruiters offering jobs abroad.
This after a post of a certain "Tatay" Ranie Asis Navarro went viral.
In a post on the Facebook page of Daily Mindanao, Navarro, who allegedly hails from Purok Everlasting in Panabo, was spotted at Luneta Park in Manila sitting around.
According to the post, Navarro applied as a driver to Dubai, only to find out that the agency that they applied to was an illegal recruiter.
"Nong papunta na kami dito sa [Manila, OK] naman siya pero [nung] na dito na kami mismo nagulat kami bakit [doon] kami nilagay sa isang bahay, tapos kinuha 'yong mga pera namin," the post said, quoting Navarro.
The illegal recruitment victim revealed that there were eight of them but after what happened, they went their separate ways.
He said that they are sleeping in the streets, scavenging food thrown at garbage, and drinking water at comfort rooms in Luneta.
At the end portion of the post, Navarro sought assistance for him to return home.
However, in an updated post by a certain Jinky Danda, the first one who posted the situation of Navarro online, revealed that he had already returned home.
The Panabo government, in a statement posted on Sunday afternoon, March 3, the office of Mayor Jose Relampagos and the Public Employment Service Office (Peso) is already coordinating with Navarro's family.
"Awhag namo sa atong mga katawhan nga magdool kamo sa atong PESO Panabo City sa Parks and Plaza aron nga matabangan kamo nga makatrabaho sa abroad pinaagi sa lehitimong ahensiya kauban ang Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) ug Department of Migrant Workers (DMW)," the city said.
The city government also reminded anyone who has any information of any "fake recruiters" to report it immediately to them.
DMW padlocked on January 5, 2024, the Manila City office of a consultancy firm over alleged illegal recruitment of Filipino workers bound for Germany.
The DMW said illegal recruiters will face charges punishable by life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P2 million to P5 million. RGL
