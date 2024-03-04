Panabo City warns residents vs illegal recruiters

In a post on the Facebook page of Daily Mindanao, Navarro, who allegedly hails from Purok Everlasting in Panabo, was spotted at Luneta Park in Manila sitting around.

According to the post, Navarro applied as a driver to Dubai, only to find out that the agency that they applied to was an illegal recruiter.

"Nong papunta na kami dito sa [Manila, OK] naman siya pero [nung] na dito na kami mismo nagulat kami bakit [doon] kami nilagay sa isang bahay, tapos kinuha 'yong mga pera namin," the post said, quoting Navarro.

The illegal recruitment victim revealed that there were eight of them but after what happened, they went their separate ways.

He said that they are sleeping in the streets, scavenging food thrown at garbage, and drinking water at comfort rooms in Luneta.

At the end portion of the post, Navarro sought assistance for him to return home.