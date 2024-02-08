PBBM backs Davao transport project

Speaking at the 125th founding anniversary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in Davao City on February 7, 2024, Marcos praised the project for not only facilitating efficient commuting but also propelling the city towards a modern and progressive future.

Formerly known as the High Priority Bus System, the DPTMP aligns with the government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), designed to elevate mobility and accessibility for Davao City commuters.

Expected to be operational by 2026, the project will cover 29 interconnected routes spanning a total of 672 kilometers.

Marcos underscored the importance of the modernization project as part of the government's commitment to enhance mass transportation in the region.

“It is a demonstration of our resolve to deliver what people in all regions deserve: a mass transportation system that can move commuters and commerce efficiently," Marcos said.

He emphasized its role in breaking barriers, improving accessibility, and boosting productivity.

Addressing concerns about project resilience in light of the recent flooding in Mindanao, Marcos directed the DOTr and other relevant agencies to ensure the durability of projects capable of withstanding the test of time.

During the event, the civil works contracts for the DPTMP were also signed, marking a "final push" for its full implementation, according to DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista.

"This historic milestone will ultimately transform the public transport landscape of this metropolis, spilling over to nearby cities and towns," Bautista said.

Vice President Sara Duterte, present at the event, was acknowledged by Marcos for envisioning the project during her tenure as mayor of Davao City.

On July 1, 2023, the Philippine government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) formalized a $1-billion loan agreement for the DPTMP, constituting 60% percent of the project's total budget of P80 billion.

The remaining funds will be sourced from the Department of Transportation and the City Government of Davao.

According to ADB, the Asean Infrastructure Fund, through its Asean Catalytic Green Finance Facility (ACGF), is co-financing the project with a $10-million loan, along with a $50-million loan from the Green Climate Fund under the ACGF’s Green Recovery Program.

Notably, the DPTMP is set to deploy electric bus fleets, contributing to environmental sustainability by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting climate action. RGL

