PBBM wants new funding sources for Mindanao railway

Pushing through

During the DOTr Townhall discussion on the railway sector held Tuesday, February 6, also at the Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista declared that the Mindanao Railway Project will still be pursued.

“We decided to pursue Phase 1 of the MRP despite the withdrawal of prior funding commitments from China,” Bautista said.

For the government’s deliverable, which is right-of-way, land acquisitions are still ongoing.

The government is building train villages in Davao del Norte, and these resettlement sites will soon be turned over to residents affected by the project.

One of these sites is the Tagumpay Train Village in Tagum City, which will have 248 houses ona 4.2-hectare property.

The DOTr has also committed to looking into right-of-way complaints in the updating of the feasibility study for the MRP.

“If the project right of way will affect the subdivision, first we are already conducting the updated feasibility study, and we will again review the alignment. If it cannot be realigned, we will go to the process of just compensation, so just compensation will include consultation with the stakeholders, as well as third party appraisers, who will take into consideration the market value. There will be no utilization of resources without the just compensation,” said DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Jeremy Regino.

During the town hall meeting, Housing Department Regional Director Miguel Palma Gil revealed that they have 28 complainants regarding the MRP right of way and there are already housing constructions on subdivision projects where the railway will pass through. PIA DAVAO

