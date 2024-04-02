Peace monument in Paquibato to honor victims of CTG

The 56th Infantry (Tatag) Battalion and the Barangay Local Government Unit of Colasas conducted a wreath-laying ceremony at the peace monument at Sitio Panaga, Barangay Colasas in Paquibato on Good Friday, March 29, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel P. Garcia, commanding officer of the 56th Infantry Battalion, said the monument honors all victims, including soldiers, of the violence perpetrated by the CTG.

Garcia recounted the tragic event of December 30, 1980, when 18 individuals, comprising 13 members of the Philippine Constabulary of the 61st PC "Spearhead" Battalion and five civilians, died after being attacked by the New People’s Army.

"The peace monument serves as a potent symbol of the unwavering resolve to reject the cycle of violence and embrace the principles of peace, reverence for life, and justice. It is a testament to the belief that violence can never be a means to a just and sustainable societal change," Garcia said.

Colosas Barangay Chairperson Leah Bellera and her husband, former Barangay Colasas Chairman Antonio Bellera, extended heartfelt appreciation to the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police for their collaborative efforts in fostering peace and stability in Barangay Colasas.

Meanwhile, the city recently celebrated the second year of being insurgency-free on Wednesday, March 24, through a celebration.

The event was themed "Kalamboan ug Pinaghi-usa alang sa Malahutayong Kalinaw," underlining the need for peace and unity in order to usher in significant progress and development.

Davao City was declared free from insurgent and terrorist entities on March 24, 2022.

According to the city government, the expulsion of insurgent groups from the city's territories has resulted in the realization of major infrastructure programs such as farm-to-market roads and government establishments in remote areas, particularly in Paquibato.

Meanwhile, on October 22, 2022, the entire Davao Region was declared as insurgency-free. RGL with reports from PR

