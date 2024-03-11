Davao

PH eagle ‘Kalatungan’ safe, on way to full recovery

The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) rescued a Philippine eagle at Sitio Balmar, Nabaliwa, Pangantucan, Bukidnon, on February 25, 2024, after it had been shot twice by air guns.
The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) rescued a Philippine eagle at Sitio Balmar, Nabaliwa, Pangantucan, Bukidnon, on February 25, 2024, after it had been shot twice by air guns.Philippine Eagle Foundation

AN OFFICIAL from the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) announced that the recently rescued Philippine Eagle “Kalatungan” from Bukidnon is now safe.

Jayson Ibañez, PEF director of operations, said in a media interview on Friday, March 8, 2024, that the Philippine Eagle “Kalatungan”, rescued at Sitio Balmar, Nabaliwa, Pangantucan, Bukidnon on February 25, is eating well and that the foundation does not have any issue concerning its diet.

“So we think he is on his way to full recovery. Our veterinarians removed the two air gun pellets already,” he said.

He added that the foundation will document Kalatungan's progress. The eagle was discovered last February 24, weak and got entangled in a vine. The foundation rescued the bird, which had to undergo examination and xray. It was discovered that there were two pellets embedded in Kalatungan’s body, suggesting that the shooting occurred earlier. 

Kalatungan is one of the many eagles that were shot by airguns. In Bukidnon alone, there have been three cases of Philippine Eagles shot by airguns since 2019. 

Additionally, the foundation will conduct educational campaigns where Kalatungan was rescued. Ibañez said that they believe that the parents of the eagle are nearby, and this is huge progress for the conservation efforts of PEF since the area is a newly recorded territory of the bird. The area is the 18th Philippine Eagle territory that has been recorded in Bukidnon.

“Bukidnon holds the largest number of Philippine Eagle pairs in the whole Philippines. So again this is the 18th pair and we are hoping to find the nests within the year,” he said.

Regarding the letter that PEF wrote to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) about seeking endorsement and support for action against those responsible for harming the eagle, Ibañez expressed that the department strongly supports protecting the country’s national bird. 

“We think this is a very important step towards addressing our request and clamor for more protection of the eagles, banning of airguns, banning of jolen (marble) guns, and enforcing the law. It’s a very important foot in the door,” he said. RGP


Related stories:

The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) rescued a Philippine eagle at Sitio Balmar, Nabaliwa, Pangantucan, Bukidnon, on February 25, 2024, after it had been shot twice by air guns.
Shot Philippine eagle rescued
The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) rescued a Philippine eagle at Sitio Balmar, Nabaliwa, Pangantucan, Bukidnon, on February 25, 2024, after it had been shot twice by air guns.
8 breeding Philippine eagles transferred to new facility
The Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) rescued a Philippine eagle at Sitio Balmar, Nabaliwa, Pangantucan, Bukidnon, on February 25, 2024, after it had been shot twice by air guns.
PEF relocates breeding eagles to new sanctuary
shooting
environment
shooting incident
Bukidnon
Rescue
Philippine Eagle
PEF
Philippine Eagle Foundation
Eagle
Davao City
Animal rescue
national bird
air guns
Kalatungan
rescued Philippine Eagle

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph