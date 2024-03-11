PH eagle ‘Kalatungan’ safe, on way to full recovery

AN OFFICIAL from the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) announced that the recently rescued Philippine Eagle “Kalatungan” from Bukidnon is now safe.

Jayson Ibañez, PEF director of operations, said in a media interview on Friday, March 8, 2024, that the Philippine Eagle “Kalatungan”, rescued at Sitio Balmar, Nabaliwa, Pangantucan, Bukidnon on February 25, is eating well and that the foundation does not have any issue concerning its diet.

“So we think he is on his way to full recovery. Our veterinarians removed the two air gun pellets already,” he said.

He added that the foundation will document Kalatungan's progress. The eagle was discovered last February 24, weak and got entangled in a vine. The foundation rescued the bird, which had to undergo examination and xray. It was discovered that there were two pellets embedded in Kalatungan’s body, suggesting that the shooting occurred earlier.

Kalatungan is one of the many eagles that were shot by airguns. In Bukidnon alone, there have been three cases of Philippine Eagles shot by airguns since 2019.

Additionally, the foundation will conduct educational campaigns where Kalatungan was rescued. Ibañez said that they believe that the parents of the eagle are nearby, and this is huge progress for the conservation efforts of PEF since the area is a newly recorded territory of the bird. The area is the 18th Philippine Eagle territory that has been recorded in Bukidnon.

“Bukidnon holds the largest number of Philippine Eagle pairs in the whole Philippines. So again this is the 18th pair and we are hoping to find the nests within the year,” he said.

Regarding the letter that PEF wrote to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) about seeking endorsement and support for action against those responsible for harming the eagle, Ibañez expressed that the department strongly supports protecting the country’s national bird.

“We think this is a very important step towards addressing our request and clamor for more protection of the eagles, banning of airguns, banning of jolen (marble) guns, and enforcing the law. It’s a very important foot in the door,” he said. RGP



Related stories: