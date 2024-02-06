Phase 1 of underground cabling 70% complete

A REPRESENTATIVE from the Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) said that phase one of the underground cabling, which is from the Postal Office to Suazo Street, is already at a more than 70 percent completion rate.

Fermin Edillon, Head of the Reputation Enhancement Department at Davao Light, told SunStar Davao in a phone interview on Sunday afternoon, February 4, 2024, that there has been a setback in the project because of the delay in the heavy equipment that they ordered overseas.

“Naa lang tay slight delay sa kaning phase one nato kay we are supposed to be finished this phase one March of 2024 this year. Unfortunately, naa tay equipment nga gipamalit nga wala pa nag abot kay naapektuhan sa katong giyera sa Israel ug kaning problema sa shipment (We have a slight delay in our phase one because we are supposed to finish it by March of this year. Unfortunately, the equipment we bought overseas was affected by the war in Israel and problems in shipment),” He said.

Edillon also attributed the weather situation for the past several months stating that it has impeded the performance of personnel although they laid out the pipes underground and restored the roads.

The delay in phase one also affected the completion of phase two of the underground cabling project from Suazo to Ramon Magsaysay Park, which is now at a 40 percent completion rate. Edillon emphasized that they will catch up with the delay and Davao Light is hopeful that by next year phases one and two will be completed.

Once the Suazo to Magsaysay is completed, the next underground cabling will probably be in C. Bangoy Street formerly known as Ponciano Reyes Street, then after that would be in Quirino Avenue. However, Edillon stressed that they would wait for a decision from the City Government of Davao on which area they can proceed next.

Edillon also revealed that before they can proceed to the other areas, they will have to plan it thoroughly because its construction may cause heavy traffic on the main roads. He said they would coordinate with the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) on the alternate roads.

The City Ordinance 0152-17 series of 2017 states that all telecommunication firms, Davao Light, and other relevant parties are required to convert overhead wires to an underground system. It has five phases and would encompass Davao City’s whole central business area.

To recall, the underground cabling started in 2016 in the vicinity of Davao City Hall and Sangguniang Panlungsod. RGP



