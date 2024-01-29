Police: No truth to bomb threat at PI’s prayer rally

THERE is no truth to the text message regarding a bomb threat during the People's Initiative (PI) “Unity for One Nation, One Prayer” rally at San Pedro Square in San Pedro Street, Davao City.

The information received by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on Sunday afternoon, January 28, hours before the start of the rally was refuted by the city police spokesperson, Captain Hazel Tuazon.

“Bisan ug wala tay na-receive nga any threat, manghangyo mi sa mga Dabawenyo nga mag binantayon gihapon sa palibot [ug] magtinabangay ang tanan para luwas ta perme” the official said in radio interview.

(Even though we haven't received any threat, we ask the Dabawenyos to be vigilant around [and] everyone [must] work together to keep us safe).

In a text message, it was said that there might be possible explosions at Rizal Park, one of the venues for the gathering.

“Sa mga kaibigan, ingat kayo dyan sa Rizal Park, Davao City sa January 28 baka bombahan sa mga destabilizers” the message read.

(To our friends, stay safe at Rizal Park, Davao City on January 28 as destabilizers might bomb the event).

Based on the figure released by DCPO earlier this week during the AFP-PNP press briefing, around 300 police personnel from their agency alone are deployed to secure different points and venues where rallyists across the city will gather.

However, the total number of uniformed personnel excludes volunteers and other force multipliers from the security clusters.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Captain John Louie Dema-ala, spokesperson of Task Force Davao assured that they will be activating their high alert status in line with the city's campaign on culture of security.

The official added that they are currently conducting an ongoing investigation regarding the threat that has been circulating in social media.

“Naka-high alert mi karon pero just to verify, dili tinood tung message. Nagapakalat-kalat ra to just to lessen or scare rallyists nga muapil sa event. In fact, wala tay direct threat karon, very low sya,” Dema-ala confirmed in a phone interview with SunStar.

(We are on high alert today but just to verify, the message was not true. It was meant to lessen or scare rallyists who will participate in the event. In fact, low or we don't have a direct threat as of now).

Based on the partial tally, close to 17,000 Dabawenyos from different barangays in the city had joined the first-ever Charter change (Cha-cha) rally, opposing the political movement to amend the 1987 constitution. DEF

