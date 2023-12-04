Pregnant woman’s surprise ends in fatality due to quake

DAVAO DEL NORTE - Tragedy struck as a pregnant woman's attempt to surprise her live-in partner with joyful news ended in a heartbreaking incident following a powerful earthquake in Purok 3, Brgy. La Filipina, Tagum City, on Saturday evening, December 2, 2023.

The victim, identified as Kenneth Joy Gemarino, according to her friend who requested anonymity and a resident of the area, was carrying her partner John Ryan Martir's second child, a detail she intended to reveal as a surprise. Unfortunately, her life was cut short by the earthquake.

According to the report, when the earthquake struck, Gemarino, Martir, and their six-year-old son quickly exited their house. But a nearby wall collapsed, measuring 15 feet in height, causing fatal head injuries to Gemarino.

Martir sustained injuries to his hand and other parts of his body, while their son miraculously escaped unharmed.

Emergency services rushed the victims to Christ the King Specialist Hospital for treatment. However, Gemarino was declared dead upon arrival.

The collapsed wall is believed to have been old, contributing to the suddenness of its collapse.

Gemarino's body remains in the hospital morgue, while her husband continues to recover from his injuries. DTV

