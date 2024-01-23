Quiboloy subpoenaed for skipping Senate probe on human trafficking, sexual abuses

The hearing was led by Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday, January 23, who declared the issuance of the subpoena against the pastor.

"Kayo Pastor [Quiboloy] ang dapat humarap sa susunod na pagdinig (Pastor Quiboloy, you should be the one to appear in the next hearing) because you are being subpoenaed by this committee," Hontiveros ordered the evangelist.

Quiboloy's legal team represented the pastor on his behalf.

According to Hontiveros, Quiboloy has sent a letter to Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

The senator did not provide the details but said the letter was "admitted" for the record of the Senate committee.

Hontiveros slammed the KoJC leader for skipping the hearing.

"Hindi po kayo anak ng Diyos na exempt sa awtoridad ng estado," she said. "Kahit ang Korte Suprema ay walang kapangyarihang pigilan ang ganitong inquiries ng Senado, at ang pag-require sa mga taong humarap dito."

The senator also said that Quiboloy has been bragging about his "many powerful friends."

"But, like any ordinary witness, ‘you,’ of course, can invoke the right against self-incrimination only when and as the [possibly] incriminating question is propounded,” she added.

Hontiveros said Quiboloy's refusal to attend the hearing is an "insult to the Senate as an institution."

During the hearing, Hontiveros presented five former members of KoJC who experienced almost the same abuse from the organization’s leader.

Two of them were Ukrainian women – alias “Sophia” and “Nina” – who have been followers of Quiboloy’s organization since they were minors, starting 2024 and 2012, respectively.

In their respective testimonies, “Sophia” and “Nina” said they experienced sexual abuse from Quiboloy, who told them that they must sacrifice everything, including their body.

