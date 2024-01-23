5 Kingdom of Jesus Christ ex-members ‘abused’ by Quiboloy

THE Senate started on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, its inquiry into the alleged crimes being committed by the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) under its leader Apollo Quiboloy.
In her opening speech, Senate committee on women and children chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros likened the KJC to the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc., a religious organization tagged as cult in Socorro, Surigao del Norte that also has been a subject of a Senate probe last year.
Hontiveros said the KJC and the Socorro Bayanihan Inc. seem to have the same “modus,” which is to use religion and faith as a cover to abuse the people.
“Kung paano ginamit ni Senyor Agila ang bulag na paniniwala para linlangin ang mga miyembro ng kanyang kulto, ganoon din ginamit at patuloy na ginagamit ni Apollo Quiboloy ang bulag na paniniwala para abushuhin ang mga miyembro ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ,” she said.
(Just as Senyor Agila used blind faith to deceive members of his cult, Apollo Quiboloy used and continues to use blind faith to abuse members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.)
Hontiveros said she uncovered many things and gathered evidences of sexual and physical abuse, including of minors within the religious organization, particularly being perpetrated by Quiboloy, which may constitute charges of child abuse, physical abuse and human trafficking that may warrant life imprisonment.
During the hearing, Hontiveros presented five former members of KJC who experienced almost the same abuse from the organization’s leader.
Two of them were Ukrainian women alias “Sophia” and “Nina” who have been followers since they were minors, starting 2024 and 2012, respectively.
In their respective testimonies, “Sophia” and “Nina” both said they experienced sexual abuse from Quiboloy, who told them that they must sacrifice everything, including their body.
Nina said that when she refuses to have sex with Quiboloy, he will get mad and tell her “you’re going to hell because of that.”
She left the Philippines and exited the organization in 2021.
Another witness, alias “Amanda,” also shared her “traumatic” experiences as a pastoral member of the KJC.
Amanda said his father had been a full-fledged member of KJC in 2009, while she and her younger sister were baptized as members in 2012. She was then 15 years old.
She said that initially, they were made to ask for alms or sell biscuits on the streets and remit the money they get to the church.
In 2013, she said they were offered by the leadership a full scholarship to the Jose Maria College Inc. (JMC), which is owned by the KJC.
Amanda said it was in September 2014 when she experienced sexual abuse from Quiboloy, prompting her to leave the organization along with her sister.
“Ang masasabi ko lang sobrang traumatic ang pinagdaanan ko sa KJC compound. Hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin ako nakaka recover,” she said.
“Ang masasabi ko lang sobrang traumatic ang pinagdaanan ko sa KJC compound. Hanggang ngayon hindi pa rin ako nakaka recover,” she said.
(All I can say is that what I went through in the KJC compound was very traumatic. To this day, I still haven't recovered.)
She said the JMC refused to release their transcript of records, the reason they can no longer continue with their studies or even work.
Meanwhile, alias “Jerome” narrated how they were physically abused by Quiboloy, noting that at that one instance, he ordered them to put chili on their private parts and they had to endure this for a month.
He said they were also made to hit the wall using their head as punishment for various violations, including sneaking out to watch movies in cinema houses and having a romantic relationship.
He said they were also made to solicit down the streets.
“Para kaming pumasok sa isang fraternity (It's like we entered a fraternity). Totorturin (you will be tortured) ka pala,” said Jerome.
Another witness from abroad, Arlene Stone, said she had been a member of KJC since 1991.
She did not experience any sexual abuse from Quiboloy, but just like Jerome, they were made to sell and beg on the streets.
“Nagtitinda din po kami at the age of 15…16 years old trinaffic po kami sa Mindanao area all the way to Manila,” said Stone.
(We also sell at the age of 15...16 years old, we were trafficked in Mindanao all the way to Manila.)
She said as a member of a council, they were also made to convince several members to sell their properties and surrender the proceeds to the KJC central in Davao City.
Stone said the other members who do not have properties were forced to borrow money just so they have something to give to the church.
She said they have to force the members to give their money to the church in order to achieve their target or else they will be punished.
“Taos puso po akong naniniwala kay Quiboloy noon. Kung sinabi niya noon na maging suicide bomber ako, gagawin ko talaga,” said Stone.
(I sincerely believed in Quiboloy then. If he had told me to become a suicide bomber, I would have done it.)
Stone said she also received 60 hits from Quiboloy on her back after she went out to watch a movie. She said she had to endure the pain for three weeks.
The committee issued a subpoena against Quiboloy, who refused to attend the proceedings and instead sent his legal counsel.
“Dahil nakapagpadala po ng dalawang imbitasyon… pero walang sagot at attendance ni Pastor Quiboloy (Because I sent two invitations... but there was no answer and no attendance from Pastor Quiboloy). The chair will move to subpoena Apollo Quiboloy for the next hearing of this committee,” said Hontiveros. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)