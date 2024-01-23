5 Kingdom of Jesus Christ ex-members ‘abused’ by Quiboloy

Hontiveros said she uncovered many things and gathered evidences of sexual and physical abuse, including of minors within the religious organization, particularly being perpetrated by Quiboloy, which may constitute charges of child abuse, physical abuse and human trafficking that may warrant life imprisonment.

During the hearing, Hontiveros presented five former members of KJC who experienced almost the same abuse from the organization’s leader.

Two of them were Ukrainian women alias “Sophia” and “Nina” who have been followers since they were minors, starting 2024 and 2012, respectively.

In their respective testimonies, “Sophia” and “Nina” both said they experienced sexual abuse from Quiboloy, who told them that they must sacrifice everything, including their body.

Nina said that when she refuses to have sex with Quiboloy, he will get mad and tell her “you’re going to hell because of that.”

She left the Philippines and exited the organization in 2021.

Another witness, alias “Amanda,” also shared her “traumatic” experiences as a pastoral member of the KJC.

Amanda said his father had been a full-fledged member of KJC in 2009, while she and her younger sister were baptized as members in 2012. She was then 15 years old.

She said that initially, they were made to ask for alms or sell biscuits on the streets and remit the money they get to the church.

In 2013, she said they were offered by the leadership a full scholarship to the Jose Maria College Inc. (JMC), which is owned by the KJC.

Amanda said it was in September 2014 when she experienced sexual abuse from Quiboloy, prompting her to leave the organization along with her sister.