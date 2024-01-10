Relieved Toril police chief faces admin raps

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region confirmed on Tuesday afternoon, January 9, 2024, that the relieved Toril Police Station commander involved in the disappearance of his own house help, has been charged with an "unbecoming officer" administrative case nearly four months after the incident.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, in a phone interview, said that former Police Major Michael Uyanguren and his nine relieved personnel will undergo a summary hearing for the administrative case.

The pre-charge investigation revealed probable cause, leading regional director Police Brigadier General Alden Delvo to approve the case evaluation.

The administrative case was filed last week and is currently being handled by the Discipline and Law and Order Section of PRO-Davao.

Uyanguren has been assigned to the Regional Police Accounting and Holding Unit (RPHAU) since September 29, ensuring a balanced and smooth investigation process.

It can be recalled that Justine Mae Saldua, hired as a house helper by Uyanguren's wife, went missing on August 28, 2023, two weeks after being employed. Despite the creation of the Special Investigation Task Group-Saldua (SITG-Saldua), there is no set timeline for closing the case as Saldua's whereabouts remain unknown.

Dela Rey said that Uyanguren and other individuals linked to the case will be given due process during the summary hearing for a fair legal verdict.

“Sa summary hearing, hatagan nato sila'g due process para matagaan pud sila'g time na maka-answer sa investigation (We will be giving them due process and time to answer the investigation during the summary hearing)," she added. DEF

Related stories: