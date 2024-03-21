Research for next-gen rice varieties to push through

AN OFFICIAL from the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) said that research for next-generation rice varieties or new rice varieties that are being bred by the Institution of Breeders will push through.

Jessel F. Cardines, DA-Davao Agricultural Center Chief III, shares the reason why there is a need to continue the research while explaining how rice varieties can be compared to human beings.

“Nganong naga padayon ta aning next generation, tungod kay like human beings, ang atoang mga varieties naga edad sab na. While naga edad sila, prone na sa mga sakit. Ang ilahang mga resistensiya hinay na,'' the official said at Tuesday’s Agribiz Media Forum, March 19, 2024.

(Why we are pushing through the next generation, because just like human beings, our varieties also age. As they age, they become more prone to diseases. Their resistance becomes low).

This research is not just about creating varieties of rice but also with the goal that farmers and consumers will benefit from.

Cardines discussed that the rice areas have different ecosystems that must be considered by farmers when planting rice.

“Naa tay mga variety na intended jud ana na ecosystem,” (We have a variety that is intended for that particular ecosystem),” she added.

According to Cardines, the reason why breeders continue to breed is so that farmers get varieties that are resistant to diseases, especially now that there is climate change.

“Labi na karun na naa tay climate change, kinahanglan na atoang mga varieties kay isa sa mga i-consider sa atoang mga farmer na kana siya resistant sa mga sakit at the same time, taas ug abut, and lami pud siya kaunon (Especially now that there is climate change, it is important that our farmers will consider varieties that are resistant to diseases, at the same time, marketable, and have a good taste),” she said.

A maximum of eight varieties were tested for the next-generation rice varieties and they will choose five top-performing varieties that have already undergone evaluation from the resistance to palatability.

Considering that the level of Davao Region's rice sufficiency is at 54 percemt, there is a need to develop a new generation of rice varieties that is resistant to climate change and diseases. DEF with reports from Mary Cris Eusebio, DNSC Intern

Related stories: