Revisiting Uniteam: Sara Duterte, Bongbong Marcos forge alliance amid 2022 election epoch

IN 2022, a historic alliance named "Uniteam" was formed by two prominent figures in Philippine politics, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte, representing different ends of the country's political spectrum.
This alliance unfolded during the 2022 elections, a significant development amid the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which had plunged the country's economy into a recession.
Nearly two years into their term, both allies face formidable challenges that will test their commitment to the over 30 million voters who supported them.
While their political ticket presents a united front on certain government policies and various issues, Marcos and Duterte also harbor differences that the public keenly observes.
Here's a timeline detailing the formation of this dynamic political alliance:
'Run, Sara, Run'
In early 2021, the Covid-19 situation worsened, with cases escalating shortly after the New Year. Hospitals were grappling with overwhelmed beds, and fatalities were on the rise.
Undeterred by the grim circumstances, a devoted group of supporters of the Duterte family, along with non-government organizations and barangay officials, organized motorcades in the city urging the then-Davao City mayor to run for the presidency in 2022. Parallel groups across the country also joined the call.
The mayor acknowledged this groundswell of support but, while flattered, clarified in her regular radio program that she wasn't open to the idea of running for the national post.
Her primary focus, she emphasized, remained on the city's Covid-19 response.
Despite her statements, her supporters persisted, organizing motorcades that even included government employees.
Tarpaulins, posters, and billboards with the rallying cry "Run, Sara, Run" adorned parts of the city, prompting Duterte to promptly order their removal.
She further prohibited motorcades while the city was under a pandemic state, issuing an executive order to enforce this restriction.
During this period, Duterte's name emerged as a preferred presidential candidate in surveys, even though she adamantly expressed her unwillingness to enter the national elections.
In the latter half of the same year, amid the expanded rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine to the general public, Duterte was observed traveling to various parts of the country, engaging with local officials.
Despite mounting speculation, then-Mayor Sara vehemently denied any discussions about her involvement in the 2022 polls.
Tatay Digong says 'no'
Rodrigo Duterte, then the President and father of Sara Duterte, openly opposed the idea of his daughter running for the presidency.
In a candid interview on June 8, 2021, aired on SMNI Channel and conducted by Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, President Duterte had a heartfelt conversation with Sara the previous night.
"Si Inday [Sara], kinausap ko talaga kagabi (I personally talked to Sara last night [June 8]), 'Do not run. Do not ever, ever commit the mistake of running for the presidency," the elder Duterte said.
President Duterte underscored the constant barrage of criticisms Sara would face if she assumed the presidential seat, expressing his concern for her well-being.
He emphasized that opting for the presidency would yield nothing but insults from fellow countrymen, and the role would bring stress without tangible benefits.
These sentiments echoed his consistent stance against having another Duterte in Malacañang.
Under the faction of then-Energy Secretary and PDP–Laban vice chairman Alfonso Cusi, the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP–Laban) nominated President Duterte as their vice presidential candidate.
The 1987 Constitution prohibits the President from running for the presidency twice.
The President's former long-time aide and current Senator Christopher "Bong" Go eventually became his running mate. However, Go eventually backed out and lobbied for Sara's candidacy.
Sara: I am not running
In light of recent developments, the Presidential daughter stood firm in her decision not to run for a national position in the 2022 elections.
Despite the agreement within the Duterte family that only one member would pursue a national position, Sara reiterated that this did not alter her plans.
This announcement elicited mixed reactions from supporters of the Dutertes.
Some advocated for the President to continue leading the country as the second-highest leader, while others still urged Sara to join the electoral race.
Weeks before the filing of the certificate of candidacy, Sara had already made up her mind to seek reelection as City Mayor for a third and final term.
Having served as the city mayor from 2010 to 2013 and from 2016 until her supposed last term in 2022, her supporters nationwide and abroad continued to rally behind her, hoping for a change of heart.
On October 2, 2021, Duterte arrived at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Davao City, submitting her certificate of candidacy (COC) as a mayoral aspirant. This move saddened her supporters, but they clung to hope, knowing that the COC filing period extended until October 8.
Troops of her supporters gathered at the Comelec office in the city and even in Manila, anticipating a possible change of decision by the mayor.
Speculations circulated, fueled by photos of Sara shared online, suggesting that she might be en route to Manila to file her candidacy for president.
However, by 5 p.m. on October 8, there was no sighting of the mayor or her representative.
Days later, Duterte tested positive for Covid-19.
Meeting with the Marcoses
On May 29, 2021, photos surfaced online of Sara Duterte dining with then-Senator Bongbong Marcos and sister Imee, shared by former Davao City Information officer Jefry Tupas.
Sara confirmed the dinner held in Davao City, where the Marcos siblings personally greeted her on her 43rd birthday. The dinner was hosted by Sara's husband, lawyer Mans Carpio.
"When politicians gather, they’ll talk about politics. Expected na na, wala kay makit-an na politicians na nagtapok na dili mag-istorya og politika (It's expected that when politicians meet, they usually discuss politics)," Sara said.
However, she did not divulge any further details about their specific conversation. Bongbong, who failed to secure a seat as vice president in the 2016 elections, was vocal about his intention to run again as president.
Duterte and the Marcos siblings were visible in public engagements months before filing their Certificates of Candidacy (COC), but both camps declined to confirm if election discussions took place.
All hopes up
Two weeks after isolating due to Covid-19 on October 22, 2021, Sara surprised the public by sharing a photo of her landing in Cebu.
On the same day, she stunned supporters by donning a green hoodie with "Sara All 2022" emblazoned on it, a slogan from the group urging her to run for president.
Supporters were surprised, intensifying their call for the mayor to run.
The next day, Sara met with the Marcos siblings in Cebu, sparking rumors of her potential candidacy for a national position in the 2022 elections.
In separate Facebook posts, Duterte-Carpio confirmed the meeting with the Marcos siblings and also met with then-Cebu City Vice Mayor (now Mayor) Michael Rama. Sara did not disclose the details of their discussions.
Speculation arose that the two were plotting an alliance in the elections, as Bongbong had already filed his COC as a presidential aspirant.
Sara out, Baste in
On the morning of November 9, 2021, then-Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte surprised the public by withdrawing his COC for reelection.
In the afternoon, Sara withdrew her candidacy for mayor and nominated her brother Baste as a substitute.
This move drew comparisons to her father's actions in October 2015 when he initially filed for reelection as Davao City mayor, only to withdraw and file his COC for president a month later.
Sara settles for VP bid
Despite speculations from political allies that Sara Duterte might eventually pursue the presidency, she filed her candidacy as vice president in the 2022 national elections, dismissing the calls from her supporters.
Preceding this decision, she joined the national political party Lakas–Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), taking an oath as a member before Lakas-CMD president House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez.
Sara was appointed as party chairperson, maintaining her role as chair of the regional political party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), founded in 2018.
While some supporters hoped for her presidential run, Duterte's filing as vice president came as a substitute for Lakas-CMD’s Lyle Uy.
Lawyer Reynold Munsayac filed the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on behalf of Duterte on November 13, 2021, in Manila. The mayor, contrary to speculations, was in Davao City during the filing.
In a video message, she explained that she accepted the offer for the vice presidency after the COC filing deadline. She acknowledged her firm decision not to run for president, but her supporters' persistent calls influenced her decision to run for vice president.
"After the deadline, the offer to run for vice president to meet you halfway. It's a path that would allow me to heed your call to serve our country, and make me a stronger person and public servant in the years that lie ahead," she said.
November 15 marked the last day for aspirants to apply as substitute candidates for the 2022 elections.
Duterte's bid for the vice presidency was presented a day after the COC deadline, offering her a path to meet her supporters halfway, allowing her to serve the country and become a stronger person and public servant in the years ahead.
Let's volt in
Top officials from national parties, including Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), Lakas-CMD, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP), and HNP, signed the “UniTeam Alliance Agreement” on November 25, 2021, at a Pasay City hotel.
The alliance aims to pursue good governance, reboot and rebound the economy, sustain efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, and promote national unification and healing as one team.
All four parties unanimously agreed to adopt Ferdinand Marcos and Sara Duterte as their presidential and vice-presidential candidates, respectively.
Marcos serves as the PFP chairman, while Duterte holds the chairperson roles in both Lakas-CMD and HNP.
The agreement also allows each partner to field one senatorial candidate in the lineup for the Senate.