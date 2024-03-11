Revisiting Uniteam: Sara Duterte, Bongbong Marcos forge alliance amid 2022 election epoch

Sara was appointed as party chairperson, maintaining her role as chair of the regional political party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), founded in 2018.

While some supporters hoped for her presidential run, Duterte's filing as vice president came as a substitute for Lakas-CMD’s Lyle Uy.

Lawyer Reynold Munsayac filed the Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on behalf of Duterte on November 13, 2021, in Manila. The mayor, contrary to speculations, was in Davao City during the filing.

In a video message, she explained that she accepted the offer for the vice presidency after the COC filing deadline. She acknowledged her firm decision not to run for president, but her supporters' persistent calls influenced her decision to run for vice president.

"After the deadline, the offer to run for vice president to meet you halfway. It's a path that would allow me to heed your call to serve our country, and make me a stronger person and public servant in the years that lie ahead," she said.

November 15 marked the last day for aspirants to apply as substitute candidates for the 2022 elections.

Duterte's bid for the vice presidency was presented a day after the COC deadline, offering her a path to meet her supporters halfway, allowing her to serve the country and become a stronger person and public servant in the years ahead.

Let's volt in

Top officials from national parties, including Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), Lakas-CMD, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP), and HNP, signed the “UniTeam Alliance Agreement” on November 25, 2021, at a Pasay City hotel.

The alliance aims to pursue good governance, reboot and rebound the economy, sustain efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, and promote national unification and healing as one team.

All four parties unanimously agreed to adopt Ferdinand Marcos and Sara Duterte as their presidential and vice-presidential candidates, respectively.

Marcos serves as the PFP chairman, while Duterte holds the chairperson roles in both Lakas-CMD and HNP.

The agreement also allows each partner to field one senatorial candidate in the lineup for the Senate. RGL