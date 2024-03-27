Revisiting Uniteam (Last of 2 parts)

On providing amnesty to Communist rebels

Sara was appointed as co-vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac). Following her appointment, she issued a warning to communist rebels, adding that the government should show “no mercy” to criminals and terrorists as it aims to enhance coordination and cooperation on national security.

In November 2023, President Marcos issued Proclamation 403, granting amnesty to the members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletarian Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade who have committed crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and special penal laws, specifically those crimes committed in pursuit of their political beliefs, whether punishable under the Revised Penal Code or special penal laws.

The proclamation also grants amnesty to the former members of the CPP-NPA-NDF or their front organizations who have committed crimes punishable under the Revised Penal Code and Special Penal laws in furtherance of their political beliefs.

Sara opposed the amnesty, calling it the "agreement with the devil."

She said the joint communique between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the National Democratic Front is questionable considering the history of the peace talks in the previous administration, including under her father, former President Duterte.

People's initiative

Reforming the 1987 Philippine Constitution has been lobbied by the previous administrations.

President Marcos has been a major supporter of Charter change, who ran under the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas during the 2022 presidential election, which supports changing the system of government to a Federal republic. During his presidency, Marcos said that the country has "taken steps" towards a shift to federalism.

Former President Duterte had also lobbied Federalism under his administration, but did not materialize.

In January 2024, another attempt was made, this time by People’s Initiative for Reform, Modernization, and Action (Pirma) through People's Initiative (PI) in the form of a signature campaign.

Documents related to the Charter change eventually circulated in Davao City, and Third District Representative Isidro Ungab claimed that his constituents were offered P2,000 to P3,000 for their signatures.

Some of the Dabawenyos interviewed by SunStar Davao shared their experiences of being approached to sign the petition without fully understanding its content.

Some netizens also said they initially thought it was a belated "pahalipay" or Christmas gift by the Davao City government. However, they were surprised that it was a signature campaign for Charter change (Cha-cha).

Davao City lawmakers First District Representative Paolo "Pulong" Z. Duterte and Ungab expressed strong opposition to the “PI for Cha-cha”.

Rep. Duterte, in a separate statement, tagged fellow Dabawenyo lawmaker Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta (PBA) Partylist Representative Margarita "Atty. Migs" Nograles as the person behind the PI in the city, calling it a “scheme by a few individuals to consolidate power rather than a true reflection of the people's will.”

He criticized the movement, expressing strong opposition to it.

Nograles denied the allegation.

The issue eventually escalated. Former President Duterte and Sara voiced their opposition to the PI.

Speaking at the "Unity for One Nation, One Prayer" rally at San Pedro Square, Davao City, on January 29, Duterte accused First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Romualdez of orchestrating the PI.

Expressing his disbelief, Duterte questioned why the PI was even considered. Duterte accused those behind the PI of committing "fraud" and "bribery."

In a separate Prayer Rally event in Cebu on February 25, the former president supports Cha-cha, but only if it favors the succeeding presidents and not the incumbent president.

Two days later, Duterte reiterated that his stance on the constitutional amendment has stayed the same.

Pirma, in a Senate Hearing, admitted talking with the House Speaker about the initiative and claimed responsibility for a signature drive campaign that began around that time but denied allegations of vote-buying. By the evening of January 23, the proponents claimed that they had achieved the minimum 12 percent national voter threshold.

The proponents suggested that both chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate, should vote jointly on the proposed amendments in a constitutional assembly. However, the 24-member Senate has opposed the proposal, as its vote would be outweighed by the 316-member House of Representatives.

The provincial and local offices of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), however, suspended accepting signatures for PI for the amendment of the 1987 Constitution on January 31.