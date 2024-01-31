Uniteam remains ‘intact, vibrant’

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Tuesday, January 30, 2024, that the relationship of the “Uniteam,” which he and Vice President Sara Duterte lead, remains “intact” and “vibrant” amid tensions brought about by attacks of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In an interview with reporters, Marcos said Vice President Duterte, who also serves as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), continues to enjoy his trust and confidence.

“Well, it’s exactly the same because she has -- of that nature. And, wala naman siyang sinasabi na ganyang klase. So, hindi naman nagbabago,” said Marcos.

“I believe so because if you remember ‘Uniteam’ is not just one party of two parties or three parties. It’s the unification of all political, hopefully all political forces in the Philippines to come together for the good country… And that is still there. It is still vibrant. It is still working, and we will continue,” he added.

On Sunday, January 28, 2024, former President Duterte, the Vice President’s father, threw expletives against Marcos. He also tagged Marcos as “drug addict” and “bangag,” the local term used to describe a person who is high on illegal drugs, as he expressed opposition to the administration’s push for People’s Initiative for Charter change (Cha-cha).

Former President Duterte said he was able to obtain a drug list from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) that includes the name of Marcos.

The PDEA already denied Marcos’ inclusion on any of its list of individuals involved in the illegal drug trade.

Marcos in response said former President Duterte’s statement could be due to fentanyl.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, brother of the Vice President, also called on Marcos to resign “if you do not have love or have no aspirations for your country.”

Presidential sister, Senator Imee Marcos, an ally of the Dutertes, said she understands where the Davao mayor was coming from especially amid the ongoing probe of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the former President’s drug war.